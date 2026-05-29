BSNL SET Exam Date 2026 Announced: Admit Card Release Soon, Check Exam Pattern, Vacancies And Download Steps

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has released the date for the Senior Executive Trainee (SET) Recruitment Examination 2026. Those who have applied for the recruitment can now know the date from BSNL website.

The BSNL SET Recruitment Examination 2026 will be conducted on 5th July 2026 as per the notification issued by the telecom public sector undertaking. The examination will be organized for the candidates applying under both the Telecom and Finance streams.

The recruitment has been floated to recruit 120 candidates in all streams. Candidates are advised to check the official portal regularly for any updates related to admit cards and exam instructions.

When is the date of the BSNL SET exam 2026

BSNL has announced the date of the Senior Executive Trainee examination at Sunday 5th July 2026. The written examination will be held in an objective type format for candidates selected through the application process.

The examination is for the recruitment for the executive level positions in the organisation by BSNL through direct recruitment. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to revise the official syllabus and exam pattern before the exam date.

What are the number of vacancies in BSNL SET

The final recruitment process was announced by BSNL yesterday to fill 120 vacancies for the post of Senior Executive Trainee. Out of the total vacancies, 95 posts are allotted to the Telecom stream under direct recruitment and remaining 25 vacancies are for candidates applying under the Finance stream. Earlier, BSNL had made an application invitation from eligible engineering as well as finance graduates for these posts at the executive level.

What is the BSNL SET pattern

According to the information released by BSNL, the examination paper would be composed of 200 objective-type questions as each question has one mark. Candidates have been allotted a total duration of three hours to complete the test and the company also confirmed that there would be negative marking as well.

For every wrong answer 0.25 marks would be deducted from the score and therefore candidate should attempt the questions with full attention during the examination. The exam would probably test the candidate knowledge in technical area, aptitude, reasoning, and stream-specific subjects.

When will BSNL SET Admit cards be released

It is likely that BSNL would release the BSNL SET Admit card 2026 atleast four to five days prior to the date of any examination. After that, candidates can download their hall ticket from the official BSNL website using their registration details.

The admit card will contain important information like reporting shift time, centre and candidate details. It is necessary for candidates to submit a printed copy of admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.

Candidates are advised to double-check all such information in the hall ticket after it has been downloaded.

How to download BSNL SET Admit Card 2026

Candidates can download BSNL SET Admit card 2026 after its release by following the steps given below:

Go to official BSNL website

Click on “Careers” or “Recruitment” on homepage

Click on link for “BSNL Senior Executive Trainee Admit Card 2026”

Enter registration number, password or date of birth

Submit details to view the floor ticket

Download and print the admit card for future reference

Candidates are advised to check the official BSNL website regularly for latest updates related to new recruitment exam and admit card release.

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