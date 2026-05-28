VITEEE 2026 Counselling Phase 3 Begins at vit.ac.in, Check Seat Allotment and Fee Payment Dates

The phase 3 counselling for candidates of the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2026 has been initiated by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) from May 28. This round is open to eligible students for filling out online choices for admission to BTech programmes at VIT campuses. VIT has opened counselling for students who has secured ranks from 45,001 to 70,000 in the recent VITEEE 2026. VIT has also launched the Phase 3 counselling for the buffer candidates who had not been able to fill their choices in Phase 2 counselling as per their preferences. Candidates are requested to carry out the process of counselling in the official VIT portal by the deadline stated by the institute.

Who can take advantage of Phase 3 counselling for VITEEE 2026

Candidates with a category rank in the VITEEE rounds 45,001 to 70,000 are eligible for the Phase 3 counselling. The Phase 3 counselling is for the students who can fill their choices of campus, engineering stream and admission category as per their eligibility and seat availability.

Each year VIT conducts an entrance test to admit to its undergraduate programmes in engineering at its campuses in Vellore, Andhra Pradesh, Chennai and Bhopal. For those who were unable to apply for seat allotment in the first counselling round as per their campus and branch preferences, buffer candidates are also admitted.

When will VITEEE 2026 counselling be conducted

As per VIT’s official notification, the choice filling for the Phase 3 counselling has begun from May 28 and will be open till 5 p.m. of May 29. VIT has also requested students to fill their choices before the deadline as the Phase 3 counselling portal will be available for a limited time only. Seat allotment results for Phase 3 counselling is likely to be released on May 31.

How to apply for VITEEE Phase 3 counselling

Candidates may apply for counselling by signing into the official portal with your application credentials.

The steps to do so are as follows:

Go to the official VIT website

Sign in with the application number and password

Make the counselling fee payment to get access to the dashboard

Choose the favourite campus, branch and category

Set the preferences in order of descending priority

Submit the final choice list online

Students are advised to provide a more flexible and broad choice list in order to improve their chances of admission through the seat allotment process.

When will VITEEE Phase 3 seat allotment result be announced

The university has confirmed that the Phase 3 seat allotment result will be published on 31st May 2026. Allotted candidates will have to complete the payment for the advance tuition fee between May 31 and June 6 in order to confirm their admission. The deadline for payment of the remaining admission fee is 19 July. Candidates who do not complete the said process within the designated timeline may lose the allotted seat.

Why is VITEEE counselling important for engineering aspirants

VITEEE counselling has a major role to play in the determination of admission to the various BTech programmes announced by the university. Here, candidates get the chance to fight for seats in branches such as computer science, electronics, mechanical engineering, artificial intelligence and biotechnology. The rank of the candidate, campus availability, branch and category are some factors taken into account during the allotment of seats. As many thousands of aspirants compete for the limited seats across multiple campuses, candidates are advised to stay alert to official information and complete all admission-related formalities on or before the deadline.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Refund Deadline Extended at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Bank Detail Update Process and Re-Exam Date