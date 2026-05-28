Air India Launches Employment Initiative for Veer Naris and Children in Partnership With Indian Army

The Tata Group-owned Air India has entered into a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Indian Army for creating an employment and skill development programme for war widows (Veer Naris) and their children. Through this partnership, the airline will offer opportunities for the war widows and the children through the Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS). This programme is expected to empower the families of the Indian forces in some very long-term ways by creating high-quality career opportunities in the aviation industry. The corporation stated that the plan will recruit up to 20 war widows and about 40 children belonging to the defence in the initial phase.

What does the partnership between Indian Army and Air India involve

This agreement will help create employment opportunities and vocational training for the families of the Indian forces. According to the airline, selected candidates will be trained and recruited for various airport operations positions. The job roles may involve ramp, load and control management, customer service and other job roles in the airport. The initiative aims to provide industry-relevant vocational training so that selected candidates will be job-ready by the time they enter into the industry.

Will the war widows benefit through the employment programme

This partnership has been created to support the Veer Naris and their families through enabling them better long-term employment prospects. War widows often go through financial and social difficulties after the battle-time loss of family members.

The collaboration aims to help them by providing them professional development and placement prospects and improve financial stability. Air India further said that the programme would provide jobs and development prospects for the participants. The airline also said that the training provisions would be aligned with industry requirements and operational manpower needs.

What will be the contribution of ASHA Schools in the programme

As part of the partnership, vocational training infrastructure will be set up in ASHA schools supported by the army. These schools are for specially abled children of servicemen, veterans and civilians based in cantonments.

The plan is to set up vocational laboratories in 25 ASHA schools nationwide. Of these, 10 schools have been selected in the pilot stage, and the remaining schools will be included in due course. The programme seeks to develop and maintain the laboratories to offer hands-on learning and skills development opportunities for the students and the trainees.

Which vocational skills training will be covered

The partnership programme will provide training in a range of creative, technical and service-based training programmes. Air India said the new initiatives would cover modules such as photography and visual storytelling, music, sports, performing arts, painting, wellness and more. The training will also include exposure to cooking, hospitality, tailoring, boutique management and electrical skills.

These courses are aimed at helping the beneficiaries to identify the right career options that match their interests and abilities. Air India said the vocational training model would help make such learning opportunities accessible and inclusive for families from the armed forces.

What does the partnership mean

The partnership between Air India and the Indian Army is a part of a broader initiative to reinforce support mechanisms for the welfare of the families of defence personnel. The package combines employment with skill development and support mechanisms. Air India representatives said the partnership was a part of a larger nation-building initiative that would bring dignity, empowerment and planetary impact. The company said it was hoping to keep this momentum going in the future. The partnership is expected to provide a range of meaningful opportunities for the beneficiaries as well as help develop skilled manpower for the airline and hospitality industries.

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