Viral Desai Highlights ‘Waste to Wealth’ and Sustainable Growth at Daman Industrial Expo

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 26: Renowned environmentalist and sustainability advocate Viral Desai, popularly known as the “Greenman,” marked his distinguished presence at the prestigious Industrial Expo and Book Fair organised in Daman under the guidance of the Government of India and visionary leader Shri Praful Patel. Accepting the invitation extended by Daman’s Industry Secretary, IAS officer Shri Omkar Marathe, Viral Desai engaged in an insightful interaction with young minds and members of the industrial community.

During the event, Viral Desai delivered a compelling session on critical themes such as “Waste to Wealth” and “Over-Consumerism.” Elaborating on the growing environmental challenges caused by excessive consumption patterns, he highlighted how sustainable waste management practices can transform waste into valuable economic resources. His address focused on the urgent need for industries and individuals alike to adopt environmentally responsible practices while balancing economic growth with ecological preservation.

The session witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, young professionals, leading industrialists, and policy makers. Deeply influenced by his thought-provoking perspectives, attendees engaged in an interactive discussion and raised several insightful questions, which Viral Desai answered with clarity and precision.

Concluding the session, Viral Desai expressed his gratitude to the administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, stating that such initiatives play a vital role in building a meaningful bridge between environmental awareness and industrial development.