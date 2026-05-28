Eid-ul-Adha 2026: Bakrid Namaz Timing, Qurbani Ka Tarika And Important Islamic Guidelines

Bakrid or Eid-ul-Adha is being celebrated by all Muslims of the world. This festival is observed to commemorate the devotion and willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice in the name of Allah. On the occasion of Bakrid, people meet at mosques and Eidgahs to offer special prayers, greet each other and perform Qurbani.

Now that Bakrid 2026 is fast approaching, many people are sought for the timing of the Namaz at eid-ul-Adha, right namaz ka tarika, Sunnah, etc.

Bakrid 2026 Namaz Time In India

The timing of the namaz at Eid-ul-Adha is decided by the city and the timing announced by the local mosques. In most of the cities of India, the nikat of prayers for Bakrid is usually during the period from 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM.

The main mosques in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Bengaluru usually announce the exact timing of prayers one day prior to the festival. It is recommended to ask along with the local mosques or local authority for the exact timetable of prayers.

Bakrid Namaz Ka Tarika

The Eid-ul-Adha namaz is completely different from the daily prayers and is offered in congregation. The prayer is comprised of 2 rakks and extra takbeers too.

1st Rakat

Initiate with Niyyah for Eid-ul-Adha namaz.

Imam proselytes Takbeer-e-Tehrima and Namazdars fold their hands.

Another 3 Takbeers are done before reciting Surah Al-Fatiha.

Imam then recites Surah Al-Fatiha and another Surah before proceeding to complete the first Rakat in regular fashion.

2nd Rakat

After standing for the 2nd Rakat Surah Al-Fattah and another Surah are recited first.

Then 3 Takbeers are done before Ruku.

The namaz ends on Salam just like any other namaz.

The Imam always delivers Khutbah specifically for this occasion after the namaz. It’s highly recommended that the Namazdars listen to it.

Sunnah Act Before Namaz of Eid-ul-Adha

Many Islamic scholars have stated that certain Sunnah acts are recommended for devout Muslims prior to performing the Namaz of Eid:

Bath (Ghusl) for Namaz of Eid.

Wear new clothes or a clean set of clothes.

Perfume yourself if you have it.

Recite Takbeer en route to Eidgah/mosque.

Walk a different route in the return journey home.

Not overeating before Namaz of Eid-ul-Adha in accordance with many traditions.

Significance of Qurbani on Bakrid

Qurbani is one of the significant rituals of the Eid-ul-Adha festival; after praying the Namaz of Eid, eligible Muslims sacrifice an animal such as a goat, sheep, or camel, and the meat is divided into sections for family members, neighbors, and the needy.

The sacrifice’s meaning in the ritual is to encompass faith, devotion, compassion and sacrifice towards Allah.

Key Advice for Bakrid 2026

Authorities in some localities may provide notifications about recruitment of people, crowd control, traffic management and Qurbanir zone during the Eid. believers are advised to obey local instructions, keep the area clean and comply with local authorities during the religious gatherings.

The believers are urged to confirm the official timings for Eid prayers from nearby mosques before leaving home for namaz.

Also Read: Happy Bakrid 2026: 35+ Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp Status Ideas & Greetings To Share With Your Friends & Family

Disclaimer: Eid-ul-Adha namaz timings, rituals, and guidelines mentioned in this article are based on publicly available Islamic references and local reports at the time of publishing. Prayer timings may vary depending on the city, mosque, and moon sighting announcements. Readers are advised to verify official timings and follow guidance issued by local religious authorities.

