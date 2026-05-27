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Home > Lifestyle News > How to Fix Your Posture: 6 Desk Exercises for Office Workers

How to Fix Your Posture: 6 Desk Exercises for Office Workers

Try these six desk exercises and stretches to relieve lower back pain fix your posture and boost your energy at work with office workouts.

How to Fix Your Posture: 6 Desk Exercises for Office Workers

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-27 17:50 IST

We all know the feeling. You sit down at 9:00 AM. Before you know it it’s 2:00 PM. Your shoulders are up by your ears your back hurts and you look like a question mark. Sitting for a time can tighten your hip muscles make your butt muscles weak and strain your neck.. You do not need a full gym to fix it. By doing these six desk exercises you can feel better and have more energy.

The Seated Core Twist

Sitting makes your spine stiff. Gentle twisting helps. It targets your side muscles. Lower back. To do this sit up with your feet on the floor. Put your hand on your right knee then gently twist to the right while looking over your right shoulder. Hold for ten seconds then switch sides. Repeat three times on each side.

Desk Push-Ups

This exercise makes your upper body strong. It helps your chest muscles that get tight from typing. First make sure your desk is strong enough. Take a step back. Put your hands on the desk. Lower your chest down while keeping your core tight. Push back up smoothly. Do ten to twelve repetitions.

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Under-the-Desk Leg Extensions

To keep your legs from feeling heavy you can move them under your desk. Sit up and extend your right leg out in front of you. Hold it for three seconds then lower it. Switch to the leg. Do fifteen repetitions on each side.

Chair Squats

Squats help your muscle groups. They send oxygen to your brain to wake you up. Stand up in front of your chair with your feet apart. Lower your hips down until your butt just touches the chair. Keep your weight in your heels as you stand up. Repeat ten times.

The Seated Figure-4 Stretch

Tight hips can cause back pain but this stretch helps. Cross your ankle over your left knee. Sit up straight. If you need a stretch lean forward while keeping your back flat. Hold for twenty seconds then switch sides.

Sternal Chest Opens

This movement helps your posture. Clasp your hands, behind your lower back. Push your knuckles down. Lift your chest up. Pull your shoulders back and down. Take three breaths to feel your chest expand.

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How to Fix Your Posture: 6 Desk Exercises for Office Workers
Tags: desk exercisesexercises you can do at your deskhow to stay active at workoffice workoutssedentary job health tipsstretching at deskworkspace fitness

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How to Fix Your Posture: 6 Desk Exercises for Office Workers
How to Fix Your Posture: 6 Desk Exercises for Office Workers
How to Fix Your Posture: 6 Desk Exercises for Office Workers
How to Fix Your Posture: 6 Desk Exercises for Office Workers

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