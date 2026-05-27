New Chandigarh Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In SRH vs RR Eliminator Match? Check Time-Wise Forecast

New Chandigarh Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: The business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is here and the excitement is at its peak as Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to clash against Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a crucial do-or-die Eliminator. There’s no room for error in this knockout clash on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The stakes are high. The winning team will play Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 and the losing team will be out of the tournament.

With severe weather elements disrupting recent fixtures in northern India, fans and franchises are nervously looking at the skies. So will the mercurial weather play spoilsport tonight in New Chandigarh or will we get to see a full-on 40-over blockbuster? So without further ado, let’s get into the nitty gritty of the weather forecast.

The Ultimate Verdict: Will Rain Interfere SRH vs RR Match?

As per the latest meteorological observations for New Chandigarh, fans can breathe a massive sigh of relief. There is absolutely no threat of rain spoiling the knockout action tonight. The rain probability is 0% during the day and at night, so rain won’t be a spoilsport. Cricket fans are guaranteed a full, uninterrupted game decided purely on merit on the field.

SRH vs RR: Time-Wise Weather & Playing Conditions Forecast

There will be no rain, but the teams will still have to battle the elements. New Chandigarh is facing a brutal heatwave and keeping hydrated and brave the heat will be key for the players on the pitch under lights.

05:00 PM IST (Pre-Match): The stadium will be boiling with daytime temperatures around 42 degrees C. The skies will be totally sunny and dry with a northwest wind blowing at about 13 mph.

07:00 PM IST (Toss Time): The two captains will walk out for the crucial toss with temperatures easing slightly into the mid 30s. The air will be dry and clear, providing excellent visibility.

07:30 PM IST (Match Start): And so the first ball will be bowled under bright warm conditions. The surface will be rock hard with high daytime temperatures, giving great bounce for the pacers and true value for shots.

09:30 PM IST (Second Innings): It will cool into the low 30s tonight, with a low of 29°C later in the night. There will be very little humidity around 19-21 percent during the day, which could help to reduce heavy dew and keep the contest even for the side bowling second.

But with no chance of rain, clear skies and a steady 14 mph NW wind expected to cool the stadium down late into the night, everything is perfectly aligned for an epic cricket night in New Chandigarh.

Read More: SRH vs RR: Rajasthan Royals Record In Eliminator Ahead Of Today IPL 2026 Match