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Home > Tech and Auto News > Hyundai Motor India To Increase Car Prices From June 1, Check Updated Price Of Your Favourite Car

Hyundai Motor India To Increase Car Prices From June 1, Check Updated Price Of Your Favourite Car

Hyundai Motor India will increase car prices by up to Rs 12,800 from June 1 due to rising input, commodity, and operational costs.

Hyundai Cars Getting Expensive
Hyundai Cars Getting Expensive

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-27 17:45 IST

Hyundai Motor India Limited announced on Wednesday that it will raise the price of its vehicles by up to Rs 12,800 starting on June 1. The company cited rising input costs, higher commodity prices, and greater operating expenses as justifications. 

In a stock exchange filing, the company said the revised prices, which were earlier announced in April, will now come into effect from June 1. 

“In continuation to our earlier letter dated April 08, 2026 submitted in respect of price increase on Hyundai cars, considering the prevailing market conditions and to ensure balanced approach towards customer interest, we would like to inform that the new prices will now be made effective from June 01, 2026,” the company said in the filing. 

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The automaker said the “extent of price increase is up to a maximum of Rs 12,800 and it will vary depending on the model and variant.” 

Explaining the reason behind the price hike, Hyundai Motor India said the increase has been necessitated due to “rising input costs, increased commodity prices and higher operational expenses, amongst other reasons.” 

“While the company continuously strives to optimise costs and minimise the impact on its customers, the company is constrained to pass on some of the increased costs to the market through this nominal price increase,” the filing added. 

The development comes days after Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced a price hike across its vehicle models by up to Rs 30,000 from June, citing rising input costs and operational expenses. 

Automobile manufacturers have increasingly been announcing price revisions amid persistent pressure from raw material costs and higher input prices across the sector.  

(ANI) 

Also Read: Hero Introduces Super Splendor XTEC 2.0: Updated Styling, Bluetooth Connectivity, And 72Kmpl Mileage, Check All Specs And Price

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Hyundai Motor India To Increase Car Prices From June 1, Check Updated Price Of Your Favourite Car
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Hyundai Motor India To Increase Car Prices From June 1, Check Updated Price Of Your Favourite Car
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