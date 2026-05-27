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Home > India News > What Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Discussed With PM Modi In His First Meeting In 12 Years

What Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Discussed With PM Modi In His First Meeting In 12 Years

Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi after 12 years during his first official visit as Chief Minister, sparking political speculation and national attention.

What Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Discussed With PM Modi In His First Meeting In 12 Years (Photo: X)
What Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Discussed With PM Modi In His First Meeting In 12 Years (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 18:12 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday. This meeting is getting a lot of attention from all over India. The meeting happened at Seva Teerth in Delhi and lasted about 25 minutes. This was Vijay’s official meeting with PM Modi in 12 years. 
 

First Official Delhi Visit After Becoming Chief Minister

 
The meeting is making people wonder about the relationship between the Centre and Tamil Nadu’s new leader. This is especially true since Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is becoming very popular. After the meeting, Vijay went to Tamil Nadu House. He got a welcome with a guard of honour. This was his official visit to Delhi as the Chief Minister.
 
As part of his visit to Delhi, Vijay will meet important leaders. These include Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He will also meet Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge.
 

TVK’s Rise Reshapes Tamil Nadu Politics

The visit comes shortly after TVK’s strong electoral performance, where the party emerged as a major force in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and formed the government with support from multiple regional and national allies. The government recently secured a trust vote with significant backing in the Assembly.

Political observers say the Delhi meetings reflect Vijay’s growing national profile and signal the beginning of a new phase in Tamil Nadu’s Centre-state relations. However, neither side has disclosed details of the discussion with PM Modi.

National Attention on Changing Political Equations

The development is being closely watched as regional parties continue to recalibrate strategies ahead of upcoming political contests in southern India. Analysts say Vijay’s outreach to leaders across party lines could sway the broader political landscape in the region and set the tone for future alliances.

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With Tamil Nadu politics entering a new phase under Vijay’s leadership, the Delhi visit is likely to be a key talking point in national political discourse in the coming weeks.

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What Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Discussed With PM Modi In His First Meeting In 12 Years
Tags: Centre-state relationsnarendra modiTamil Nadu CM Vijaytamil nadu politicstamilaga-vettri-kazhagamTVKVijay Delhi visitVijay meets PM Modi

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