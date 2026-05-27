What Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Discussed With PM Modi In His First Meeting In 12 Years

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday. This meeting is getting a lot of attention from all over India. The meeting happened at Seva Teerth in Delhi and lasted about 25 minutes. This was Vijay’s official meeting with PM Modi in 12 years.

First Official Delhi Visit After Becoming Chief Minister

The meeting is making people wonder about the relationship between the Centre and Tamil Nadu’s new leader. This is especially true since Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is becoming very popular. After the meeting, Vijay went to Tamil Nadu House. He got a welcome with a guard of honour. This was his official visit to Delhi as the Chief Minister.

As part of his visit to Delhi, Vijay will meet important leaders. These include Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He will also meet Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge.