What Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Discussed With PM Modi In His First Meeting In 12 Years

First Official Delhi Visit After Becoming Chief Minister
TVK’s Rise Reshapes Tamil Nadu Politics
The visit comes shortly after TVK’s strong electoral performance, where the party emerged as a major force in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and formed the government with support from multiple regional and national allies. The government recently secured a trust vote with significant backing in the Assembly.
Political observers say the Delhi meetings reflect Vijay’s growing national profile and signal the beginning of a new phase in Tamil Nadu’s Centre-state relations. However, neither side has disclosed details of the discussion with PM Modi.
National Attention on Changing Political Equations
The development is being closely watched as regional parties continue to recalibrate strategies ahead of upcoming political contests in southern India. Analysts say Vijay’s outreach to leaders across party lines could sway the broader political landscape in the region and set the tone for future alliances.
With Tamil Nadu politics entering a new phase under Vijay’s leadership, the Delhi visit is likely to be a key talking point in national political discourse in the coming weeks.
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