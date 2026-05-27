Air India’s San Francisco-Bound Flight Returns To Delhi After Spending More Than 8 Hours In Air, Passengers Face Major Travel Disruption

An Air India flight bound for San Francisco was forced to return to Delhi on Tuesday after a technical issue was detected during the journey. The flight, carrying 230 passengers, remained airborne for more than 8 hours before safely landing back at the national capital. According to the airline, Flight AI173 departed from Delhi for San Francisco but later returned as a precautionary measure in line with established safety protocols. In an official statement, Air India said the aircraft was brought back to Delhi after the crew identified a technical problem during the flight.

The airline confirmed that the aircraft landed safely and will now undergo a comprehensive technical inspection before being cleared for future operations. Reports says that the aircraft had already been flying for over three hours and was passing through Chinese airspace when it began its return journey to Delhi.

Passengers Offered Assistance And Alternative Travel Arrangements

Air India said the safety of passengers and crew remained its top priority throughout the incident. The airline has apologized for the disruption and assured affected travellers that alternative arrangements are being made to help them reach San Francisco at the earliest.

Crew have been sent out to offer passengers refreshments, hotel accommodation where necessary, and options to rebook or reschedule as they wish.

Recent Safety Incident With Air India Flight

This follows days ago when a separate Air India aircraft suffered a in-flight technical problem. On May 21, Flight AI2802 operating from Bengaluru to Delhi received a fire indication from one of its engines during the final stages of approach to Delhi airport.

According to Air India, the cockpit crew followed all standard safety procedures after confirming the warning. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew members disembarked without incident.

Safety Remains Under Spotlight

While Tuesday’s flight returned without any injuries or emergency situation onboard, the incident once again highlights the importance of precautionary safety measures in commercial aviation. Air India has reiterated that passenger safety remains its highest priority as engineers examine the aircraft and arrange onward travel for affected passengers.

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