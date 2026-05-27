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Home > Entertainment News > Ranveer On A Spiritual Spree Amidst DON 3 Controversy, Talks to Sadhguru A Day After Chamundeshwari Temple Visit

Ranveer On A Spiritual Spree Amidst DON 3 Controversy, Talks to Sadhguru A Day After Chamundeshwari Temple Visit

Ranveer Singh meets Sadhguru after DON 3 row to discuss life. He enquires the purpose of life amid the turbulations circulating him.

Ranveer Singh Meets Sadhguru @RanveerOfficial and @SadhguruJV
Ranveer Singh Meets Sadhguru @RanveerOfficial and @SadhguruJV

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 15:23 IST

Ranveer Meets Sadhguru: Dhurandhar superstar Ranveer Singh has been in the news for past few days, and the reasons are not very favoring for the actor. The actor has been involved in a controversy regarding a mega DON 3 project where he was supposed to replace Shah Rukh Khan in the lead but due to some disagreements with the production team the actor reportedly chose to step back from the project, which led to a lot of drama and eventually Singh getting a ban from FWICE.

As the incident is all over the media, Ranveer has taken an approach which takes him to the doors of spirituality, and he might be praying to gods to end the problems surfacing for him.

Ranveer Discussed Life With Sadhguru

A recent clip of Ranveer talking to Sadhguru has been taking rounds on the internet where Ranveer begins with saying, “Yesterday, I tweeted that I’m meeting Sadhguruji tomorrow.” What question should I ask him? And 80% were asking, “What is the point of life?” “What is the purpose of life?”

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Sadhguru responded by saying, “When you ask what is the purpose of life, essentially you are asking what is the use of life. There is no use, even if you are not born, everything would be fine. Believe me, actually it would be better. There is no purpose. Life is a phenomena beyond this nonsensical logical calculations about what is the purpose of this, what is the purpose of that, what is the use of this? There is no use. It is just that life is a bigger phenomenon than your intellect.”

What is the DON 3 Row?

In 2023 when Ranveer was announced as the face of the much-awaited movie DON 3, this was all every fan talked about. The buzz somehow died without any further updates, but it came back to trending when reports came about Ranveer moving away from DON 3. 

As per the reports the reason for Ranveer quitting the project was related to the constant delays and changes in the scripts. Also, Ranveer wanted a different approach to the character than what Farhan had in mind, which led to creative differences as well. The differences grew to such an extent that Ranveer decided to move away from the project raising a lot of questions which the superstar is yet to address directly.

What is the FWICE Ban?

When Farhan could not make Ranveer to stay, he with all the records of booking and scheduling went to The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which issued a ban on Ranveer.
Ashoke Pandit, Chief Advisor of FWICE confirmed the development stating, “We received a complaint filed by Farhan Akhtar, who is a member of our Association, against Ranveer Singh. The complaint alleged that, at the very last moment, just three weeks before our unit was scheduled to depart for a shoot, he withdrew from our film project. As soon as the complaint reached us, we formally registered it…Subsequently, we issued three notices to Ranveer Singh; we sent a notice every ten days, inviting him to engage with us, and also sent three reminders. However, we received absolutely no response.”

How Concerning Is This For Ranveer?

Ranveer is enjoying the peak momentum of his career, coming from a successful Dhurandhar backing he has a very busy schedule, and this ban could mean that all 4 lakh members of the association will not be working with Ranveer and his films which could result in drastic delays and consequences. 

While this ban is not legally binding on anyone, but this presents a roadblock in Ranveer’s path which he definitely wants to get rid of. This row has the Bollywood divided in groups where some are questioning the ethics of commitment and contracts, while others are wondering what actually the point of is making an artist play a character, he doesn’t believe in.

ALSO READ:  Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar: What Really Happened Behind the Don 3 Fallout?

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Ranveer On A Spiritual Spree Amidst DON 3 Controversy, Talks to Sadhguru A Day After Chamundeshwari Temple Visit
Tags: Don 3farhan akhtarRanveer Meets Sadhgururanveer singhsadhguru

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Ranveer On A Spiritual Spree Amidst DON 3 Controversy, Talks to Sadhguru A Day After Chamundeshwari Temple Visit
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Ranveer On A Spiritual Spree Amidst DON 3 Controversy, Talks to Sadhguru A Day After Chamundeshwari Temple Visit
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