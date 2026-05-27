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Home > Entertainment News > Ivanka Trump Spotted In The Bahamas Ahead Of Donald Trump Jr. And Bettina Anderson’s Private Wedding

Ivanka Trump Spotted In The Bahamas Ahead Of Donald Trump Jr. And Bettina Anderson’s Private Wedding

Ivanka Trump shared photos from her trip to the Bahamas for her brother Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding to Bettina Anderson through an Instagram Story

Ivanka Trump shared photos from her trip to the Bahamas for her brother Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding to Bettina Anderson through an Instagram Story. Photo: Wikipedia
Ivanka Trump shared photos from her trip to the Bahamas for her brother Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding to Bettina Anderson through an Instagram Story. Photo: Wikipedia

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 01:09 IST

Ivanka Trump shared photos from her trip to the Bahamas for her brother Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding to Bettina Anderson through an Instagram Story post on Monday.

In the pictures, President Donald Trump’s daughter posed alone in stylish outfits, including a yellow floral dress and a tropical-print outfit.

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Ivanka Trump Shares Bahamas Vacation Moments With Family

Her husband, Jared Kushner, was also seen in the vacation photos, along with Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump. Ivanka also shared two pictures with Donald Jr.’s daughter, Kai Trump, including one photo of them happily posing together in bikinis.

In another post, Ivanka described her 19-year-old niece as “the best paddle board partner.”

She also uploaded a picture of a napkin carrying a quote by “Les Misérables” author Victor Hugo: “To love or have loved that is enough. Ask nothing further. There is no other pearl to be found in the dark folds of life.”

However, Ivanka did not share any photos of Donald Trump Jr., 48, or Bettina Anderson, 39.

Donald Trump Jr. And Bettina Anderson Tie The Knot In Private Bahamas Ceremony

Donald Jr. and Anderson exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony held on a secluded island in the Bahamas on Saturday.

The intimate event had around 40 guests, including Donald Jr.’s siblings Ivanka, Tiffany and Eric Trump along with his five children.

Speaking to Page Six about the wedding, Eric said, “Don and Bettina are wonderful together.”

The 42-year-old said he feels very happy to have seen their relationship grow over time. He added that the couple brings out the best in each other, and it has been wonderful watching their journey together. He also said he could not be happier for them on their wedding day.

Why Donald Trump Did Not Attend His Son’s Wedding Celebration

The president did not attend the wedding.

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” the president wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

“I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time,” he added.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson officially got married in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday before hosting their wedding celebration in the Bahamas.

In December 2025, Page Six reported that the couple was engaged. Bettina Anderson is the daughter of Palm Beach socialite and philanthropist Inger Anderson and the late banker Harry Loy Anderson Jr.

According to the report, Donald Jr. proposed to Anderson at Camp David while celebrating her birthday.

Last month, Anderson also hosted an “enchanted garden”-themed bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago.

Family members and close guests including Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump, Kai Trump and Tiffany’s mother Marla Maples attended the event.

Donald Jr. and Anderson started dating in December 2024 after his engagement with Kimberly Guilfoyle ended.

Before his relationship with Anderson, Donald Jr. was married to Vanessa from 2005 to 2018.

Vanessa, who is now dating Tiger Woods, shared news of her breast cancer diagnosis just days before Donald Jr. and Anderson’s wedding.

Also Read: ‘Ranveer Singh Not Banned,’ Says FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit

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Ivanka Trump Spotted In The Bahamas Ahead Of Donald Trump Jr. And Bettina Anderson’s Private Wedding
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Ivanka Trump Spotted In The Bahamas Ahead Of Donald Trump Jr. And Bettina Anderson’s Private Wedding
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