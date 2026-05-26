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Home > Sports News > Who Is Victor Udoh? 21-Year-Old Ex Southampton Footballer Dies On ‘Suspicious’ Circumstances

Who Is Victor Udoh? 21-Year-Old Ex Southampton Footballer Dies On ‘Suspicious’ Circumstances

Who is Victor Udoh? Read about the life, career, and sudden tragic passing of the 21-year-old former Southampton and Royal Antwerp footballer who died under suspicious circumstances in Nigeria.

Who Is Victor Udoh? 21-Year-Old Ex Southampton Footballer Dies On ‘Suspicious’ Circumstances

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 22:37 IST

Victor Udoh Death: The whole football world is in mourning today, following the tragic and sudden news of the death of Nigerian forward Victor Udoh. The professional footballer was just 21 years old and died in circumstances that have shocked fans and former team mates alike. Royal Antwerp FC, his former club, announced the devastating news on May 26, 2026 that their “Red and White family is in deep mourning”.

How Did Victor Udoh Die? 

The cause of Udoh’s death has yet to be officially determined. But The Sun says initial reports labelled the incident as “suspicious” and authorities are continuing their investigation on the matter. Reports said Udoh had returned to Nigeria after the end of the Czech football season. He was said to have been in Abuja the night before he died and spent some time out with friends.

A Rising Star Cutting His Teeth in Europe

Victor Akaniyene Udoh (born 18 October 2004 in Akwa Ibom) is a Nigerian footballer. He began his career with the Hypebuzz FC academy in Abuja. His huge potential attracted the attention of European scouts and he made a big money move to Belgian top flight club Royal Antwerp in March 2023.

Mark van Bommel watched Udoh’s meteoric rise through the ranks. He was a star for Royal Antwerp II (Young Reds) in his first season, scoring 12 goals in 21 appearances. He made his senior Belgian Pro League debut in January 2024 and was named in matchday squads for big occasions, including off the bench in their Belgian Super Cup victory. 

The Move to Southampton and Beyond

Udoh’s good form in Belgium earned him a dream move to the English Premier League. On 3 February 2025, he signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the young attacker and joined Southampton. He first came to prominence playing for the Saints Under-21s to further his development. During his brief stint on the south coast of England, Udoh made 7 appearances for the U21 side, netting 2 goals and providing another assist.

However, in September 2025 Udoh and Southampton agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent, as Udoh was looking for regular senior first team football. Not long after, he embarked on the next chapter of his promising career, penning a three-year deal with Czech National Football League side, SK Dynamo České Budějovice, on October 23, 2025.

A Generous Soul Remembered

Udoh was not just a talented player on the pitch, but also a man of character, close to his roots and respected by many. He never forgot where he was from in Madalla, in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory. Udoh is also hugely respected away from the pitch, with the Nigerian star famously travelling back to his native region during his off-season holidays to personally hand out food and drinks to local communities. The death of such a young and talented player has left a huge hole in all the clubs he played for in Belgium, England and the Czech Republic.

Read More: French Open 2026 LIVE: Sabalenka, Sinner Begin Campaigns With Wins as Medvedev Suffers Shock Exit on Day 3

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Who Is Victor Udoh? 21-Year-Old Ex Southampton Footballer Dies On ‘Suspicious’ Circumstances
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Who Is Victor Udoh? 21-Year-Old Ex Southampton Footballer Dies On ‘Suspicious’ Circumstances

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Who Is Victor Udoh? 21-Year-Old Ex Southampton Footballer Dies On ‘Suspicious’ Circumstances
Who Is Victor Udoh? 21-Year-Old Ex Southampton Footballer Dies On ‘Suspicious’ Circumstances
Who Is Victor Udoh? 21-Year-Old Ex Southampton Footballer Dies On ‘Suspicious’ Circumstances
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