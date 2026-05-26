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Home > NX News > Ranjit’s New Campaign Uses Humour and Nostalgia to Expand Brand Perception

Ranjit’s New Campaign Uses Humour and Nostalgia to Expand Brand Perception

Ranjit’s New Campaign Uses Humour and Nostalgia to Expand Brand Perception

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-26 20:01 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 26: Ranjit Innerwear, one of India’s longstanding innerwear brands with a legacy spanning more than five decades, has launched its new campaign ‘Janhit Mein Ranjit’ featuring Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, aimed at repositioning the brand as a complete innerwear label beyond its widely recognized vest category.

Conceptualized by Zero Gravity Communications, the campaign addresses the widespread consumer perception that primarily associates Ranjit with baniyans or vests, despite the brand offering a wider range of innerwear products, including briefs, trunks, and other essentials.

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Drawing inspiration from the familiar language of “Janhit Mein Jaari” public-interest messages, the campaign uses humour, relatability, and everyday storytelling to communicate the broader identity of the brand. Through culturally rooted narratives and slice-of-life moments, the campaign positions Ranjit as a comprehensive “top-to-bottom” innerwear brand designed for everyday Indian men.

The campaign marks an important brand evolution for Ranjit, which has built consumer trust over more than 50 years through its focus on quality, comfort, and reliability. Today, the company offers a complete range of men’s innerwear products catering to changing consumer preferences and evolving lifestyle needs.

Ranjit’s New Campaign Uses Humour and Nostalgia to Expand Brand Perception

Speaking about the campaign, the Marketing Manager of Ranjit Innerwear said, “The ‘Janhit Mein Ranjit’ campaign reflects our efforts to strengthen consumer awareness around our existing and expanding product portfolio while retaining the legacy and trust associated with the Ranjit brand.”

Ranjit’s brand ambassador, Ayushmann Khurrana, said, “I have been associated with Ranjit since 2019, and what I feel for this brand goes beyond a professional relationship. It is a genuine sense of pride. Ranjit is a 50-year-old legacy, and that kind of trust is never built overnight. What excites me most about ‘Janhit Mein Ranjit’ is that we are finally telling the complete story of the brand. People know the vest, but Ranjit is much more than just that, and this campaign is our way of introducing India to the full picture.”

Khushboo Sharma, Founder and Director of Zero Gravity Communications, said the objective was to expand the brand’s identity without disrupting the trust it has built over generations.

“Ranjit is one of those rare brands that enjoys genuine affection from consumers, but that association has largely remained limited to one legacy product category. Our approach was to evolve the conversation in a way that felt warm, honest, and deeply Indian. ‘Janhit Mein Ranjit’ has been designed as a culturally familiar and relatable campaign that introduces consumers to the brand’s wider innerwear portfolio,” she said.

‘Janhit Mein Ranjit’ is not intended as a one-time advertising initiative, but the beginning of a larger content-led campaign series that will continue to explore different aspects of the brand through relatable and engaging storytelling.

With Ayushmann Khurrana continuing as the face of the brand, the campaign seeks to
strengthen engagement with younger consumers while reinforcing Ranjit’s identity as a trusted everyday innerwear brand for Indian men.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Ranjit’s New Campaign Uses Humour and Nostalgia to Expand Brand Perception
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Ranjit’s New Campaign Uses Humour and Nostalgia to Expand Brand Perception

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Ranjit’s New Campaign Uses Humour and Nostalgia to Expand Brand Perception
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