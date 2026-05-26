Who Is Akshara Singh? Bhojpuri Actress Matching Steps With Akshay Kumar In ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ From Welcome To The Jungle

Akshara Singh News- After a continuous success at regional scene, Bhojpuri cinema powerhouse Akshara Singh has officially taken the center stage in the Indian national cinema. With the release of her dance anthem “Ghis Ghis Ghis” from the upcoming movie Welcome to the Jungle, Akshara Singh has sent a wave of happiness towards her fans. Sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar, the Bhojpuri actress matches the energy seamlessly in a track which blends the mainstream Indian Pop with the regional Bihari touch. As the public is enticed with this cross-culture crossover, the curiosity regarding the performer’s background, career and a lot more has risen across the nation.

Born on August 30, 1993, Patna based actress in one of the most influential names of the Bhojpuri industry. Akshara Singh was raised within a creative environment deeply connected to the arts, being the daughter of popular actors Bipin Singh and Neelima Singh. This natural affinity for performance guided her path straight toward the entertainment business at a young age. She made her official cinematic debut opposite star Ravi Kishan in the 2010 film Satyameva Jayate, a project that gave her a footing in the regional entertainment scene. Over the years with her effortless screen presence and seamless dance moves, she made a place of her own in the regional fraternity. She has starred various blockbuster movies such as Tabadala, Sarkar Raj, and Satya, while consistently ranking as one of the highest-paid and most followed female entities in regional cinema.

Her diverse experience and an immense fanbase have landed her the landmark Hindi film debut with Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced under the banner of Firoz A. Nadiadwala. In the recently released track “Ghis Ghis Ghis”, Singh delivers a highly energetic performance which she is famously known for. Representing her roots on the national scene, she is to debut with ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ on June 26, 2026, which is definitely a big deal for the actress, but it has also become a festival for her Bhojpuri fans who keep her in their high praises.

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