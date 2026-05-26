Who Is Akshara Singh? Bhojpuri Actress Matching Steps With Akshay Kumar In ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ From Welcome To The Jungle

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement gujarat-titans b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda oppo 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement gujarat-titans b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda oppo 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement gujarat-titans b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda oppo 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement gujarat-titans b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda oppo 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement gujarat-titans b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda oppo 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement gujarat-titans b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda oppo 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement gujarat-titans b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda oppo 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices Kolkata landmark controversy CENTCOM statement gujarat-titans b-sai-sudharsan Dera Sacha Sauda oppo 18K gold prices Al Maktoum International Airport Affair Suspicion cbse aadhaar app Cleveland Cavaliers Abraham Accords city wise CNG prices
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Akshara Singh? Bhojpuri Actress Matching Steps With Akshay Kumar In ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ From Welcome To The Jungle

Who Is Akshara Singh? Bhojpuri Actress Matching Steps With Akshay Kumar In ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ From Welcome To The Jungle

Sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar, the Bhojpuri actress matches the energy seamlessly in a track which blends the mainstream Indian Pop with the regional Bihari touch.

Akshara Singh Intagram- @singhakshara
Akshara Singh Intagram- @singhakshara

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 18:38 IST

Akshara Singh News- After a continuous success at regional scene, Bhojpuri cinema powerhouse Akshara Singh has officially taken the center stage in the Indian national cinema. With the release of her dance anthem “Ghis Ghis Ghis” from the upcoming movie Welcome to the Jungle, Akshara Singh has sent a wave of happiness towards her fans. Sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar, the Bhojpuri actress matches the energy seamlessly in a track which blends the mainstream Indian Pop with the regional Bihari touch. As the public is enticed with this cross-culture crossover, the curiosity regarding the performer’s background, career and a lot more has risen across the nation.

Born on August 30, 1993, Patna based actress in one of the most influential names of the Bhojpuri industry. Akshara Singh was raised within a creative environment deeply connected to the arts, being the daughter of popular actors Bipin Singh and Neelima Singh. This natural affinity for performance guided her path straight toward the entertainment business at a young age. She made her official cinematic debut opposite star Ravi Kishan in the 2010 film Satyameva Jayate, a project that gave her a footing in the regional entertainment scene. Over the years with her effortless screen presence and seamless dance moves, she made a place of her own in the regional fraternity. She has starred various blockbuster movies such as Tabadala, Sarkar Raj, and Satya, while consistently ranking as one of the highest-paid and most followed female entities in regional cinema. 

Her diverse experience and an immense fanbase have landed her the landmark Hindi film debut with Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced under the banner of Firoz A. Nadiadwala. In the recently released track “Ghis Ghis Ghis”, Singh delivers a highly energetic performance which she is famously known for. Representing her roots on the national scene, she is to debut with ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ on June 26, 2026, which is definitely a big deal for the actress, but it has also become a festival for her Bhojpuri fans who keep her in their high praises.

You Might Be Interested In

READ MORE:  Sunny Deol Spotted with Wife Pooja Deol at Mumbai Airport in Rare Public Appearance

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Akshara Singh? Bhojpuri Actress Matching Steps With Akshay Kumar In ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ From Welcome To The Jungle
Tags: Akshara Singhakshay kumarBhojpuri CinemabiographyBollywood debutGhis Ghis GhisWelcome To The Jungle

RELATED News

Sonny Rollins Dead at 95: Biography, Career Highlights, Albums, Net Worth & Jazz Legacy Explained

BTS vs Taylor Swift at AMA Awards 2026: Full Awards Count, Nominations & Viral Moments

Jazz Saxophonist Dies At 95: Check Net Worth, Career Highlights

Who Was Ramakant Dayama? ‘Chak De India’ Actor Dies After Illness-Career, Roles And Life Story

Singer Honey Singh, Once An Addict Bats For Drug-Free Punjab In Meet With BJP’s Tarun Chugh

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Akshara Singh? Bhojpuri Actress Matching Steps With Akshay Kumar In ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ From Welcome To The Jungle

Who Is Nisarga Adhikary? Teen Researcher Claims CBSE Portal Hack

Bosnia & Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Full Team, Key Players, Ranking & History Explained

Dharamshala Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Match? Check Time-Wise Forecast

FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada Squad, Key Players, FIFA Ranking & Road to Knockout Stage Explained

Cambridge Banned Mehendi During Exams? Know Full News

Mass AI Job Losses Unlikely, Says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Samsung Introduces Low-Interest Home Loans For Semiconductor Employees, May Impact South Korea’s Real Estate Market

Murugan Ashwin Retires At 35: A Look Back At Career Stats Of Ex RCB, MI Spinner; IPL Earnings And Record

Google Pixel 10a Review: Must Read Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money

Who Is Akshara Singh? Bhojpuri Actress Matching Steps With Akshay Kumar In ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ From Welcome To The Jungle

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Akshara Singh? Bhojpuri Actress Matching Steps With Akshay Kumar In ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ From Welcome To The Jungle

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Akshara Singh? Bhojpuri Actress Matching Steps With Akshay Kumar In ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ From Welcome To The Jungle
Who Is Akshara Singh? Bhojpuri Actress Matching Steps With Akshay Kumar In ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ From Welcome To The Jungle
Who Is Akshara Singh? Bhojpuri Actress Matching Steps With Akshay Kumar In ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ From Welcome To The Jungle
Who Is Akshara Singh? Bhojpuri Actress Matching Steps With Akshay Kumar In ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ From Welcome To The Jungle

QUICK LINKS