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Home > Entertainment News > Who Was Sonny Rollins? Iconic Jazz Saxophonist Dies At 95, Check Net Worth And Career Highlights

Who Was Sonny Rollins? Iconic Jazz Saxophonist Dies At 95, Check Net Worth And Career Highlights

Legendary jazz saxophonist Sonny Rollins, known as the “Saxophone Colossus,” has died at 95 in Woodstock, New York. The iconic musician, who played with Miles Davis and Charlie Parker, leaves behind a groundbreaking legacy that transformed the world of jazz music forever.

Sonny Rollins dies at 95 (IMAGE: WIKI COMMONS)
Sonny Rollins dies at 95 (IMAGE: WIKI COMMONS)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 15:32 IST

Sonny Rollins Death: The famous jazz saxophonist Sonny Rollins, also referred to as the “saxophone colossus,” has died at the age of 95 in his house in Woodstock, New York. An outstanding musician, who had played alongside such prominent names as Miles Davis, Charlie Parker and John Coltrane, Rollins was remembered by many. On the artist’s official website, there was an announcement stating: “It is with deep sorrow and profound love that we announce the passing of Sonny Rollins.

Who was Sonny Rollins? 

Born Walter Theodore Rollins in New York in 1930 and affectionately referred to as Sonny by his grandmother, Rollins was an excellent musician, being trained by a renowned pianist, Thelonious Monk.

The outstanding musician had performed together with the likes of Art Blakey, Bud Powell and Miles Davis. His most notable record was his sixth album, named Saxophone Colossus, released in 1956. Gaining popularity in the beginning of the 1960s, the outstanding musician decided to spend a lot of time practising every day on New York’s Williamsburg Bridge.

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Early Life and Career Formative Period: Rollins played alongside jazz greats Bud Powell and J.J. Johnson in 1949, followed by playing with Miles Davis, Charlie Parker and Thelonious Monk.

Sonny Rollins’ Career Highlights

Sonny Rollins, often referred to as “the greatest living improviser,” is considered the colossus of the tenor saxophone and bebop. During his career that spanned more than seven decades, he made over 60 albums as a bandleader, invented the piano-less trio and composed jazz classics such as “St. Thomas,” “Oleo” and “Doxy”.

The Miles Davis Quintet: It was during his tenure with the quintet that Sonny wrote the celebrated songs for Miles Davis called “Oleo,” “Airegin” and “Doxy” Saxophone Colossus (1956): He released one of the best jazz records of all time, reflecting his imagination and musical skill at phrase-making.

What was Sonny Rollins’ net worth? 

At the time of his death, Sonny Rollins, the renowned American jazz tenor saxophonist and composer, was estimated to have a net worth of $3 million. Sonny Rollins earned his wealth through more than seven decades of career, spanning more than seven decades, during which he released over 60 albums as a bandleader

Sonny Rollins’ Death at 95: Tributes Pour In For Jazz Legend



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Who Was Sonny Rollins? Iconic Jazz Saxophonist Dies At 95, Check Net Worth And Career Highlights
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Who Was Sonny Rollins? Iconic Jazz Saxophonist Dies At 95, Check Net Worth And Career Highlights

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Who Was Sonny Rollins? Iconic Jazz Saxophonist Dies At 95, Check Net Worth And Career Highlights
Who Was Sonny Rollins? Iconic Jazz Saxophonist Dies At 95, Check Net Worth And Career Highlights
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