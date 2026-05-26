Who Was Sonny Rollins? Iconic Jazz Saxophonist Dies At 95, Check Net Worth And Career Highlights

Sonny Rollins Death: The famous jazz saxophonist Sonny Rollins, also referred to as the “saxophone colossus,” has died at the age of 95 in his house in Woodstock, New York. An outstanding musician, who had played alongside such prominent names as Miles Davis, Charlie Parker and John Coltrane, Rollins was remembered by many. On the artist’s official website, there was an announcement stating: “It is with deep sorrow and profound love that we announce the passing of Sonny Rollins.

Who was Sonny Rollins?

Born Walter Theodore Rollins in New York in 1930 and affectionately referred to as Sonny by his grandmother, Rollins was an excellent musician, being trained by a renowned pianist, Thelonious Monk.

The outstanding musician had performed together with the likes of Art Blakey, Bud Powell and Miles Davis. His most notable record was his sixth album, named Saxophone Colossus, released in 1956. Gaining popularity in the beginning of the 1960s, the outstanding musician decided to spend a lot of time practising every day on New York’s Williamsburg Bridge.

Early Life and Career Formative Period: Rollins played alongside jazz greats Bud Powell and J.J. Johnson in 1949, followed by playing with Miles Davis, Charlie Parker and Thelonious Monk.

Sonny Rollins’ Career Highlights

Sonny Rollins, often referred to as “the greatest living improviser,” is considered the colossus of the tenor saxophone and bebop. During his career that spanned more than seven decades, he made over 60 albums as a bandleader, invented the piano-less trio and composed jazz classics such as “St. Thomas,” “Oleo” and “Doxy”.

The Miles Davis Quintet: It was during his tenure with the quintet that Sonny wrote the celebrated songs for Miles Davis called “Oleo,” “Airegin” and “Doxy” Saxophone Colossus (1956): He released one of the best jazz records of all time, reflecting his imagination and musical skill at phrase-making.

What was Sonny Rollins’ net worth?

At the time of his death, Sonny Rollins, the renowned American jazz tenor saxophonist and composer, was estimated to have a net worth of $3 million. Sonny Rollins earned his wealth through more than seven decades of career, spanning more than seven decades, during which he released over 60 albums as a bandleader

Sonny Rollins’ Death at 95: Tributes Pour In For Jazz Legend

Sonny Rollins was the last surviving musician from “A Great Day in Harlem”, the iconic 1958 photograph by Art Kane that brought together dozens of jazz legends in Harlem. https://t.co/SdjDaulnkK pic.twitter.com/akpVL6rmD2 — Melodies & Masterpieces (@SVG__Collection) May 26, 2026

RIP Sonny Rollins, a great jazz talent and the last surviving musician in one of the best photos of men in suits during the 20th century pic.twitter.com/wCIqKp4Yr6 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) May 26, 2026

Sonny Rollins, one of the most influential Jazz musicians of our time, died this afternoon. He was 95 pic.twitter.com/oXZicVcExB — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 26, 2026







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