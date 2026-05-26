ITR Filing 2026: Lost Money In Stock Market? Here’s How You Can Turn It Into Tax Savings

Sold shares at a loss in FY 2025–26? Here’s how those losses could turn into future tax savings. No investor wants to see red in the portfolio. But if you sell shares at a loss in 2025-26, the story may not end there. Tax laws let investors offset some market losses against future tax bills — so a bad trade today could still pay off down the line.

In terms of the income tax rules, the gains and losses from stocks are capital gains. That means you can’t use losses from equities to offset salary, rent or other income streams, but you can use them to offset eligible capital gains and reduce your taxable income from investments. And if you can’t realise the gains right away, those losses can still benefit you in future years.

How Does a Tax Loss Set-Off Work?

The capital loss adjustment depends a lot on how long you held the shares before you sold them.

If shares are sold within a period of 12 months, the loss is termed a short-term capital loss (STCL). This category offers investors more flexibility because they can offset it against short-term and long-term capital gains.

If the shares are sold after more than 12 months, the loss is a long-term capital loss (LTCL). Here, the fix is more modest — it would only affect long-term capital gains.

This difference is important because two investors suffering the same amount of loss could end up with very different tax consequences.

How Stock Market Losses Can Save You Taxes Later

Capital losses do not necessarily expire at the end of the financial year. If your losses are more than you can use to offset your gains, you can carry the unused portion forward to offset future capital gains.

Simply put, if you have booked losses this year but will have capital gains in the coming years, this year’s capital losses could decrease the amount of capital gain that is eventually taxable. The provision lets investors spread out the tax impact over the market cycles rather than year by year.

There Is One Important Condition

The trick to claiming this benefit is timing.

In a general case, capital loss can be carried forward for up to 8 assessment years if the return of income is filed by the due date. Missing the filing deadline could mean losing the carry-forward benefit altogether.

Hence, timely filing of an ITR is as important as the investment decision.

Is Selling Shares That Are Losing Money a Tax Strategy?

Some investors deliberately take losses as part of their year-end planning of the portfolio, a practice often known as tax-loss harvesting.

The idea is simple: crystallise losses from poor-performing holdings so they can be used for tax adjustment, and review whether to continue to hold those shares. Some investors rebuild their exposure later if the investment thesis remains intact.

But tax planning alone should not be the reason to sell. Market prices can be volatile, and the timing of decisions can impact investment results.

Stock Market Loss Today, Tax Savings Tomorrow? Here’s How It Works

What Investors Should Know?

If you are considering booking losses, be sure to look closely at the holding period, because the tax treatment will vary depending on whether the investment is short-term or long-term.

Stocks are taxed under the FIFO (first in, first out) principle. If you purchase different stocks at different prices for the same share, then the first shares purchased will be treated as first sold when determining whether gains or losses are short-term or long-term.

And investors should be wary of selling and then immediately repurchasing for tax reasons because unanticipated short-term price swings can alter the result. Many like staggered execution to cut down on market timing risk.

On a more practical level, try not to undertake same-day buys and sells if the aim is tax planning. Intraday trades could be treated differently for tax purposes. Having contract notes, broker notes, and transaction statements well organised can also help to claim the future.

How Smart Tax Planning Can Turn Market Losses Into Future Savings

Losing money in the stock market is painful when it happens, but there are ways to recoup some of that pain over time through tax rules.

Capital loss set-off and carry-forward provisions can be used effectively to reduce future tax outgo and enhance post-tax returns.

The opportunity is not to lose money but to learn how to use your losses well when the market doesn’t go your way.

Proper utilisation of capital loss set-off and carry-forward provisions can help reduce future tax outgo and improve post-tax returns.

The opportunity is not to lose money, but to know how to use your losses efficiently when the market does not go your way.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a tax advisor or financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)