Iran’s IRGC Claims MQ-9 Reaper Drone Was Shot Down, F-35 And Intelligence Drone Targeted Over Iranian Airspace

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday claimed that it shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone after detecting what it described as a hostile aircraft entering Iranian airspace in the Gulf region. According to Iranian state media, the IRGC said its air defense units responded after identifying the aircraft and successfully brought down the drone during the alleged intrusion.

F-35 Fighter Jet And Intelligence Drone Also Targeted

The IRGC further claimed that it opened fire on a US F-35 fighter jet and an RQ-4 intelligence-gathering drone operating near Iranian airspace.

Iranian authorities alleged that the F-35 was forced to leave the area after coming under fire, while the surveillance drone was also engaged by Iranian defenses. No independent confirmation of the claims has been provided by US officials.

Warning Against Any Ceasefire Violations

In its statement, the IRGC reiterated that it reserves what it called the “legitimate and definite” right to respond to any violations of the ongoing ceasefire by the United States.

The warning comes amid heightened tensions in the region, where both countries have exchanged accusations over military activities and security threats in recent weeks.

US Says Strikes Were Conducted In Self-Defense

Iran’s claims followed overnight US military operations in southern Iran. According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), American forces carried out what it described as “self-defense” strikes against multiple targets that posed threats to US personnel.

The operations reportedly targeted boats allegedly attempting to deploy naval mines as well as missile launch sites.

CENTCOM Defends Military Action

CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins said the strikes were aimed at protecting American troops from potential attacks by Iranian forces.

“US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” Hawkins said in a statement. He added that US Central Command continues to take defensive measures while exercising restraint during the ongoing ceasefire period.

Regional Tensions Remain High

The recent back-and-forth exchange of claims shows how precarious the security situation in the Gulf continues to be. Iran maintains that the United States violated its airspace and launched an attack on the 62nd Air Refueling Squadron, while Washington insists that a series of defensive strikes were carried out in response to this action, in order to protect its forces.

These competing narratives are likely to fuel increased oversight over military activity in the region as efforts to keep the ceasefire hold.

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