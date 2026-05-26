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Home > Regionals News > Karnataka Government Schools To Introduce Urdu-English Bilingual Classes From This Academic Year

Karnataka Government Schools To Introduce Urdu-English Bilingual Classes From This Academic Year

The Karnataka government will introduce Urdu-English bilingual classes in government schools across 15 districts from the 2026-27 academic year to improve English proficiency while continuing regional language education.

Karnataka Government Schools To Introduce Urdu-English Bilingual Classes From This Academic Year (Photo Credits: ANI)
Karnataka Government Schools To Introduce Urdu-English Bilingual Classes From This Academic Year (Photo Credits: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Tue 2026-05-26 14:23 IST

The Karnataka government is set to expand its school education model with the introduction of Urdu-English bilingual classes in government schools across 15 districts from the academic year 2026–27. The initiative is aimed at improving language learning outcomes while maintaining regional language instruction. The new current directive says Urdu English medium will be added to schools that already have permission from the education department. The schools have been directed to introduce the bilingual teaching system from this year’s admission cycle and to provide education in Urdu and English in government schools and other schools.

Focus On Early English Learning From LKG

In the new plan, students will start learning English from LKG in government schools. The government emphasizes that in its policy, teaching in their mother tongue or regional language would be preserved while helping students to develop better English communication skills from a very early stage.

Teacher Training And Classroom Preparation Completed

Teachers have already undergone specialized training to handle bilingual classrooms effectively. The government says educators have been equipped with the required tools and methods to ensure smooth implementation of the new teaching approach in schools.

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Free Education Push To Encourage Admissions

Authorities are also encouraging parents to enrol their children in government schools, highlighting that quality education is being provided free of cost. Admissions for the upcoming academic year have already started across several institutions.

Kannada-English Bilingual Model Also Expanding In Dakshina Kannada

Meanwhile, a parallel bilingual education initiative is being prepared in Dakshina Kannada district, where Kannada-English classes will be introduced in 896 government primary schools from June 1 for the 2026–27 academic year, according to a report by The Hindu.

Textbooks Distributed And Student Admissions Underway

Distribution of bilingual textbooks for Mathematics and Environmental Studies has already begun. Since May 13, teachers have also been actively involved in student enrolment across government primary schools, including 20 PM SHRI schools and nine Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) in the district.

Age Criteria And Teacher Readiness Confirmed

As per government guidelines, children must be at least five years and 10 months old by June 1 to qualify for Class 1 admission. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Public Instruction G. Shashidhara said teachers are fully prepared for bilingual instruction, with 1,541 teachers completing five days of specialized training between March and April. An additional one-day training session is scheduled for May 29 and 30, focusing on transition support for Class 1 and Class 2 students.

ALSO READ: Watch: Bengaluru Traffic Police Seen Slapping Auto Driver In Viral Video, Public Reacts

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Karnataka Government Schools To Introduce Urdu-English Bilingual Classes From This Academic Year
Tags: English education in government schoolsgovernment school admissions 2026Karnataka bilingual educationKarnataka education newsKarnataka government schoolsKarnataka school educationUrdu-English bilingual classesUrdu-English medium schools

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