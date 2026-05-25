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Home > Regionals News > Rajasthan Shocker: Man Visits In-Laws’ Home, Slits Wife’s Throat In Brutal Attack Before Attempting Suicide

Rajasthan Shocker: Man Visits In-Laws’ Home, Slits Wife’s Throat In Brutal Attack Before Attempting Suicide

A shocking incident in Rajasthan’s Balotra district has left locals stunned after a man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat at her parental home and later attempted suicide. The incident occurred on Saturday, May 23, and police have launched an investigation to determine the exact motive behind the attack.

Rajasthan Shocker: Man Visits In-Laws’ Home, Slits Wife’s Throat In Brutal Attack Before Attempting Suicide (Via X)
Rajasthan Shocker: Man Visits In-Laws’ Home, Slits Wife’s Throat In Brutal Attack Before Attempting Suicide (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 21:50 IST

Rajasthan: A shocking incident from Rajasthan’s Balotra district has left the local community stunned after a man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat at her parental home and then attempted suicide.The incident took place on Saturday, May 23, and police are now investigating the exact reason behind the deadly attack. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Kanta, who had come to her parental home to spend the summer holidays with her two children, a 14-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son.

Husband Arrives at In-Laws’ House Before Fatal Attack

According to initial reports, Kanta’s husband, 32-year-old Nitesh Kumar, arrived at the same house on Saturday.

Police said that shortly after reaching the in-laws’ residence, he called Kanta to a nearby lane under the pretext of talking. When she reached the spot, he allegedly attacked her with a knife and slit her throat.

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Accused Attempts Suicide After Killing Wife

After the attack, Nitesh reportedly inflicted stab wounds on himself in an apparent suicide attempt. Despite his injuries, he managed to walk to the village square, where he sat outside a shop holding the knife.

Locals, stunned by the scene, reported the same immediately. Kanta was dead on the spot, while Nitesh was found in a deep critical condition.

Accused Rushed to Hospital, Referred to Jodhpur

Police rushed to the place and shifted victim Nitesh f to the nearest hospital. Since the condition was deteriorating, he was referred to the general hospital of Jodhpur for treatment. He continues to be in critical condition according to the police.

Police Probe Possible Domestic Dispute Behind Attack

Preliminary findings suggest the couple may have had a heated argument, which turned violent. Police have not confirmed the motive, though.

“Police are following up to see what led to the fatal dispute between them,” Station House Officer (SHO) Chandra Singh told reporters, according to the police. Speaking to family of victim and locals, police expect to learn more about relationship and events leading up to the incident.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation– 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

ALSO READ: After Attack On Diljit Dosanjh’s Manager’s Residence, Singer’s Ludhiana Home Receives Bomb Threat Email; Probe Underway

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Rajasthan Shocker: Man Visits In-Laws’ Home, Slits Wife’s Throat In Brutal Attack Before Attempting Suicide

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Rajasthan Shocker: Man Visits In-Laws’ Home, Slits Wife’s Throat In Brutal Attack Before Attempting Suicide

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Rajasthan Shocker: Man Visits In-Laws’ Home, Slits Wife’s Throat In Brutal Attack Before Attempting Suicide

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Rajasthan Shocker: Man Visits In-Laws’ Home, Slits Wife’s Throat In Brutal Attack Before Attempting Suicide
Rajasthan Shocker: Man Visits In-Laws’ Home, Slits Wife’s Throat In Brutal Attack Before Attempting Suicide
Rajasthan Shocker: Man Visits In-Laws’ Home, Slits Wife’s Throat In Brutal Attack Before Attempting Suicide
Rajasthan Shocker: Man Visits In-Laws’ Home, Slits Wife’s Throat In Brutal Attack Before Attempting Suicide

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