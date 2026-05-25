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Home > Entertainment News > Dharmendra Posthumously Honoured With Padma Vibhushan, Hema Malini Receives Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Dharmendra Posthumously Honoured With Padma Vibhushan, Hema Malini Receives Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Hema Malini received the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of late actor Dharmendra at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where daughter Ahana Deol turned emotional during the ceremony.

Hema Malini receives Padma Vibhushan as Dharmendra honoured posthumously (Image: X/ ANI)
Hema Malini receives Padma Vibhushan as Dharmendra honoured posthumously (Image: X/ ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 18:15 IST

Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini received the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband and legendary actor Dharmendra Deol during the Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday evening. President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious honour to Hema Malini in recognition of Dharmendra’s exceptional contribution to the arts and Indian cinema. The emotional ceremony also saw Dharmendra’s daughter Ahana Deol getting teary-eyed when her father’s name was announced. She was seated alongside her husband, Vaibhav Vohra.

Emotional moment at Rashtrapati Bhavan as family remembers Dharmendra

Speaking to ANI before the ceremony, Hema Malini said the honour was a proud and emotional moment not only for the family but also for the country.

“It makes us very happy, the entire country is happy. Had it come earlier, Dharmendra ji would have been extremely happy, and seeing him, his fans would have been even happier,” she said.

In an earlier statement, Hema Malini had described the recognition as long overdue and thanked the government for honouring Dharmendra’s contribution to cinema.

“So so proud that the government has recognised Dharam ji’s immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award,” she had said.

Legendary actor remembered for his iconic six-decade film journey

Dharmendra, popularly known as Hindi cinema’s original ‘He-Man’, passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. He left behind a cinematic legacy that spanned more than six decades and made him one of the most loved stars in Indian film history.

Known for his charm, versatility and powerful screen presence, Dharmendra starred in several iconic films including Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Ayee Milan Ki Bela and Anupama.

The veteran actor had reportedly been unwell for some time. On November 10, he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after his health condition worsened. Two days later, he was discharged as the family decided to continue treatment at home. However, Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025.

Padma Awards ceremony honours achievers across multiple fields

The Padma Awards for 2026 were officially announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of Republic Day, while the awards ceremony took place on May 25.

The prestigious civilian honours are presented to individuals from different fields including arts, literature, medicine, social service, education and public service for their long-term contribution and excellence in their respective areas.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Did Salman Khan Deactivate His Instagram Or Was It Deleted? Bhaijaan’s IG Disappears, Chaos Ensues Amongst Fans    

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Dharmendra Posthumously Honoured With Padma Vibhushan, Hema Malini Receives Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Tags: Dharmendra Deolhema maliniPadma Vibhushan award

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Dharmendra Posthumously Honoured With Padma Vibhushan, Hema Malini Receives Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan

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Dharmendra Posthumously Honoured With Padma Vibhushan, Hema Malini Receives Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Dharmendra Posthumously Honoured With Padma Vibhushan, Hema Malini Receives Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Dharmendra Posthumously Honoured With Padma Vibhushan, Hema Malini Receives Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan
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