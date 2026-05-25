Watch: Over 300 Cattle Carcasses Found Dumped In Jaisalmer Yard, Contractor Faces Action

More than 300 cattle carcasses found abandoned at a dumping yard on Jaisalmer’s Ramgarh Road have triggered massive public outrage, forcing the Municipal Council to launch an emergency clean-up drive and begin action against the contractor responsible for disposing of dead animals. The incident came to light after disturbing videos from the dumping yard, located around seven kilometres from the Jaisalmer district headquarters, went viral on social media. The visuals sparked anger among local residents and cow protection groups, with many raising concerns about environmental pollution and public health risks caused by the exposed carcasses.

Municipal Council says carcasses piled up after contractor failed to dispose them properly

Jaisalmer Municipal Council Commissioner Lajpal Singh Sodha said the carcasses had been accumulating for several days because the contractor failed to follow disposal procedures properly.

“We assign contractors for the collection and disposal of dead animals. For several days, the carcasses were taken to the dumping yard, but they were not disposed of. As a result, many carcasses accumulated at the dumping yard,” Sodha told ANI.

The Commissioner said the administration immediately stepped in after the negligence was reported. Officials have now started burying the carcasses scientifically to prevent further contamination and foul smell in the surrounding area.

Contractor faces suspension notice after viral videos spark outrage

The Municipal Council has issued a show-cause notice to the contractor and warned that strict legal action will follow if a proper explanation is not submitted.

“As soon as this matter came to us, a notice was issued to the concerned contractor. As action in this matter, the contract with the existing contractor will be suspended,” Sodha added.

Officials said the administration also warned the contractor against repeating such violations in future. The Council clarified that if the reply is found unsatisfactory, the contract will be cancelled and the security deposit forfeited.

Collector seeks report as officials call situation serious environmental threat

Following the public backlash, Jaisalmer District Collector Anupama Jorwal sought a factual report into the matter. Commissioner Sodha also personally took cognisance of the issue and described the exposed carcasses as a major environmental concern.

The contractor named in the official notice was identified as Goparam, son of Dudaram, a resident of Suvala village in Barmer district.

The Municipal Council said a designated pit had already been marked for proper disposal of dead animals inside the dumping yard, but the contractor allegedly ignored instructions and dumped carcasses openly in other areas.

Official notice warns contractor over violation of disposal rules

The official notice issued by the Municipal Council stated, “Regarding the above subject, you were awarded the contract for lifting dead animals, skin, and bones within the Jaisalmer Municipal Council limits through an open auction bid issued for the financial year 2025-26. It has come to our notice that dead animals are being thrown in the open by you in the dumping yard, which is polluting the surrounding environment and drawing protests from local residents.”

The notice further added, “Although a specific pit/designated area was identified for you in the dumping yard for dead animals, you are throwing the dead animals elsewhere. This act of yours is against the rules.”

Authorities have now warned the contractor that legal proceedings, cancellation of the contract and forfeiture of the security deposit may follow if the violations continue.

(with inputs from ANI)

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