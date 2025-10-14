20 Killed After Bus Catches Fire On Jaisalmer–Jodhpur Highway In Rajasthan, Rescue Operations Underway

A tragic accident occurred on Tuesday when a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur in Rajasthan caught fire, killing twenty passengers.

The bus, carrying 57 people, left Jaisalmer around 3 pm. Soon after, smoke emerged from the rear section of the vehicle. The driver stopped the bus on the roadside, but within seconds, flames engulfed it completely, leaving several passengers trapped before help arrived.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: A Jaisalmer-Jodhpur bus burst into flames in Jaisalmer. Fire tenders and Police present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/8vcxx5ID1q — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025

Locals Rushed for Rescue and Fire Control

Locals and passers-by reached the site immediately and began rescue efforts before emergency teams arrived. Fire engines and police personnel reached the spot shortly after receiving the alert. The injured passengers were rushed to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer for medical aid.

Police officials said preliminary findings indicate that a short circuit might have caused the fire. The condition of several injured passengers remains serious, and authorities are monitoring their treatment closely.

Relief Operations Underway

The Jaisalmer district administration launched relief and rescue operations soon after receiving information about the fire. District Collector Pratap Singh directed all officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured.

The administration issued helpline numbers for families of the victims and coordinated with local hospitals to manage emergency treatment. Police teams started an inquiry to confirm the cause of the fire and identify all deceased passengers.

Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and BJP state president Madan Rathore expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that the government has instructed officials to provide immediate medical treatment and all possible help to those injured.

He posted on X, “The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to the victims and their families.”

The Rajasthan government assured full support to the victims’ families. Relief teams distributed aid, and officials coordinated hospital assistance. The administration began identification of the deceased and arranged to hand over bodies to the families.

The state government promised to provide compensation and counselling for the affected. Authorities have also ordered a detailed investigation into the bus operator’s safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

