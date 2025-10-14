LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam
LIVE TV
Home > India > 20 Killed After Bus Catches Fire On Jaisalmer–Jodhpur Highway In Rajasthan, Rescue Operations Underway

20 Killed After Bus Catches Fire On Jaisalmer–Jodhpur Highway In Rajasthan, Rescue Operations Underway

Twenty people died after a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire on Tuesday. The bus, carrying 57 passengers, went up in flames after smoke emerged from its rear section on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway. Locals helped in rescue efforts before fire engines and police arrived. The injured were taken to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer.

Jodhpur-Jaisalmer Bus Accident
Jodhpur-Jaisalmer Bus Accident

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 14, 2025 22:24:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

20 Killed After Bus Catches Fire On Jaisalmer–Jodhpur Highway In Rajasthan, Rescue Operations Underway

A tragic accident occurred on Tuesday when a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur in Rajasthan caught fire, killing twenty passengers. 

The bus, carrying 57 people, left Jaisalmer around 3 pm. Soon after, smoke emerged from the rear section of the vehicle. The driver stopped the bus on the roadside, but within seconds, flames engulfed it completely, leaving several passengers trapped before help arrived.

Locals Rushed for Rescue and Fire Control

Locals and passers-by reached the site immediately and began rescue efforts before emergency teams arrived. Fire engines and police personnel reached the spot shortly after receiving the alert. The injured passengers were rushed to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer for medical aid.

Police officials said preliminary findings indicate that a short circuit might have caused the fire. The condition of several injured passengers remains serious, and authorities are monitoring their treatment closely.

Relief Operations Underway 

The Jaisalmer district administration launched relief and rescue operations soon after receiving information about the fire. District Collector Pratap Singh directed all officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured.

The administration issued helpline numbers for families of the victims and coordinated with local hospitals to manage emergency treatment. Police teams started an inquiry to confirm the cause of the fire and identify all deceased passengers.

Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and BJP state president Madan Rathore expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that the government has instructed officials to provide immediate medical treatment and all possible help to those injured.

He posted on X, “The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to the victims and their families.”

The Rajasthan government assured full support to the victims’ families. Relief teams distributed aid, and officials coordinated hospital assistance. The administration began identification of the deceased and arranged to hand over bodies to the families.

The state government promised to provide compensation and counselling for the affected. Authorities have also ordered a detailed investigation into the bus operator’s safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Must Read: Mild Chill Continues In Delhi, IMD Predicts Clear Skies And Gradual Rise In Temperature

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 10:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Fire Accidenthome-hero-pos-1JaisalmerJodhpur Bus Accident

RELATED News

Leh DM Defends Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention, Jodhpur Jail Confirms ‘Lawful Custody’

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Accuses Chandrababu Naidu of “Diversion Drama” Amid Fake Liquor Mafia Expose

Mongolian President Meets PM Modi On Completion Of 70 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

Delhi Pollution: GRAP-1 Anti-Pollution Curbs Imposed Across National Capital Region, Check What’s Allowed And What’s Not

End The Drama, Take Action: Rahul Demands PM, CM Over Haryana IPS Suicide Case

LATEST NEWS

'Show Israel the red card,' Pro-Palestinians claim as they march in Udine on match day

20 Killed After Bus Catches Fire On Jaisalmer–Jodhpur Highway In Rajasthan, Rescue Operations Underway

How Taylor Swift scored the biggest album opening of all time

‘They Disappeared My…’: Trump Slams Time Magazine Over ‘Super Bad Photo’ On Cover

Javed Akhtar Questions India’s Silence Over Taliban Leader’s Deoband Visit: I Hang My Head In Shame

Mother theory? Why female gorllas live long after their last birth

Big Move By Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s Instagram To Limit Content For Teenagers Based On PG-13 Ratings: What It Means

Is your dog a playtime junkie? Addiction in dogs is real, study shows

Walmart partners with OpenAI for ChatGPT shopping feature

Israel coach returning focus to footballing matters ahead of crucial Italy qualifier

20 Killed After Bus Catches Fire On Jaisalmer–Jodhpur Highway In Rajasthan, Rescue Operations Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

20 Killed After Bus Catches Fire On Jaisalmer–Jodhpur Highway In Rajasthan, Rescue Operations Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

20 Killed After Bus Catches Fire On Jaisalmer–Jodhpur Highway In Rajasthan, Rescue Operations Underway
20 Killed After Bus Catches Fire On Jaisalmer–Jodhpur Highway In Rajasthan, Rescue Operations Underway
20 Killed After Bus Catches Fire On Jaisalmer–Jodhpur Highway In Rajasthan, Rescue Operations Underway
20 Killed After Bus Catches Fire On Jaisalmer–Jodhpur Highway In Rajasthan, Rescue Operations Underway
QUICK LINKS