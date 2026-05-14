UP Weather Update: Violent Storms Kill Over 100, IMD Warns Of More Rain And Lightning; Check Full Weekly Forecast

Extreme weather conditions, including high winds, heavy rain and hail, and lightning, have affected over 40 of UP’s 75 districts, causing widespread destruction and resulting in over 100 deaths and many injuries in the last two days. While this type of weather brought reprieve from the hot summer temperatures that preceded it, many people’s homes were destroyed, trees were uprooted, and many cars were crushed as a result of this extreme weather that affected thousands of lives. The UP Government has sent out new Orange and Yellow alerts for the next 24 hours through the IMD, warning that there will be severe thunderstorms, lightning, high winds, and possible hail in several areas throughout the State. All people are advised to stay inside; avoid seeking shelter under trees or power lines, and prepare for more severe weather in the immediate area.

The latest UP Weather forecast suggests that multiple districts may continue experiencing unstable conditions with high-speed winds and moderate to heavy rain activity during the coming hours.

Orange alert issued for Lucknow, Kanpur and several districts amid severe UP Weather conditions

According to reports, the IMD has issued an Orange Alert for districts including Lucknow, Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Unnao, Hardoi, Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Gonda, Shravasti, Lakhimpur Kheri, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur and Pilibhit. According to the forecast, these districts may witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rainfall and isolated hailstorms. Wind speeds during the UP Weather disturbance are expected to range between 40 and 60 kilometres per hour.

Officials said the Orange Alert indicates a higher level of weather risk and residents in affected areas should remain cautious while avoiding unnecessary travel during storms. The sudden change in UP Weather has already caused major damage in several districts where trees, electric poles and temporary structures were uprooted by strong winds.

UP weather forecast for the next week

Date Forecast Temp Range Key Weather Alert May 14 Thunderstorms easing, hazy conditions 28°C – 40°C Strong winds possible in some districts May 15 Hot and sunny 28°C – 40°C Heat rises after storms May 16 Hazy sunshine 28°C – 40°C Humid afternoon conditions May 17 Sunny with isolated thunder risk 28°C – 41°C Dusty winds in western UP possible May 18 Very hot conditions 28°C – 43°C Heatwave-like temperatures likely May 19 Hazy sun and dry weather 29°C – 41°C Warm nights expected May 20 Hot and less humid 28°C – 42°C Rising daytime heat continues

Yellow alert issued for NCR and several eastern UP districts as storms continue

Reports say that, apart from the Orange Alert regions, the IMD has also issued a Yellow Alert for 24 districts where moderate weather activity is expected over the next day. Important districts under the warning include Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Moradabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur and Deoria.

These areas are likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning activity and winds moving at speeds between 30 and 50 kilometres per hour. Weather conditions changed dramatically in Ghaziabad and nearby NCR areas on Wednesday evening after dust storms, heavy rainfall and hailstorms hit places like Niwari in Modinagar. While the cooler conditions provided temporary relief from heat, many locals expressed concern about possible crop damage caused by hailstorms.

Death toll rises sharply as storms and lightning leave destruction across Uttar Pradesh

The deadly UP Weather system has already caused significant casualties across the state. Reports said more than 100 people lost their lives due to rain, storms and lightning strikes. Prayagraj recorded the highest number of deaths at 21. Bhadohi reported 18 deaths, Mirzapur 15, Fatehpur 10, while six people each died in Unnao and Badaun.

Four deaths each were reported from Pratapgarh and Bareilly, while two people each died in Sitapur, Rae Bareli and Chandauli. Additional deaths were reported from Kanpur Dehat, Hardoi, Sambhal, Kaushambi, Shahjahanpur, Sonbhadra and Lakhimpur. Several houses were damaged due to the UP Weather disturbance, while many roads remained blocked because of fallen trees and collapsed structures. Vehicles were crushed under uprooted trees in multiple districts.

Dramatic Bareilly video highlights how dangerous the storm system became

Several videos shared online captured the intensity of the storm system moving across Uttar Pradesh. One viral video from Bamiyana village in Bareilly, where a man was reportedly flung nearly 50 feet away into a field along with a tin shed after strong winds lifted the structure into the air. Rescue teams in some areas were reportedly forced to clear debris manually and dig through collapsed structures with their bare hands to rescue trapped people.

Following the destruction, Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the victims’ families and directed district magistrates to ensure financial assistance and compensation within 24 hours. Authorities have continued warning residents to remain alert as unstable UP Weather conditions are expected to persist in several districts during the coming hours.

Also Read: Viral video: Man Standing On Tin Shed Tossed Several Feet Into Air Like A Toy As Weather Turns Harsh In UP’s Bareilly | Watch