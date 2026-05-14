Viral video: Man Standing On Tin Shed Tossed Several Feet Into Air Like A Toy As Weather Turns Harsh In UP’s Bareilly | Watch

Terrifying visuals from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh have shocked social media after a man was seen being lifted into the air along with a tin shed during a powerful storm that swept through several districts of the state on Wednesday. The incident happened in Bamiyana village under the Bhamora police station area of Bareilly district, where strong winds and heavy rain created dangerous conditions. The man, identified as Nanhe Miyan, suffered serious injuries after falling to the ground from a considerable height. According to reports, his hands and legs were fractured and he later received treatment at a hospital. The incident came amid a larger weather disaster across Uttar Pradesh that has already killed dozens of people and caused widespread destruction in multiple districts.

Strong winds snap rope as Bareilly man gets carried away with metal shed during storm

Speaking about the terrifying experience, Nanhe Miyan told NDTV that he was trying to hold onto a rope during the storm, believing it would protect him from being blown away by the strong winds. However, the powerful gusts snapped the rope, sending both him and the metal sheet flying into the air. “It was 30-40 feet high. I don’t know where I fell. I was at least 50 feet away,” he said while recalling the horrifying moment.

According to reports, the storm winds in Bareilly were so strong that several lightweight structures and tin roofs were uprooted in different areas. Visuals from the scene showed extensive damage caused by the sudden weather system. An official present at the hospital later interacted with Nanhe Miyan and assured him that authorities would provide all necessary assistance and support following the incident.

Deadly storms and lightning kill dozens across Uttar Pradesh as damage spreads

The Bareilly incident took place during a major spell of bad weather that affected multiple districts across Uttar Pradesh. According to news agency PTI, rain accompanied by thunderstorms swept through the state on Wednesday, killing at least 89 people and injuring 53 others.

Officials also confirmed that 87 houses were damaged due to the severe weather conditions. In addition, around 114 livestock deaths were reported during the storms and lightning strikes. Heavy destruction has been reported from districts including Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Fatehpur and Sonbhadra, where strong winds, rainfall and lightning caused large-scale disruption.

Yogi Adityanath orders frequent updates as authorities monitor storm damage

Following the widespread destruction, Yogi Adityanath directed district administrations across Uttar Pradesh to closely monitor the situation and regularly report storm-related damage. According to an official statement issued on Thursday, all districts were instructed to send updates every three hours regarding rain, storm and lightning-related incidents.

“Districts have been instructed to send situation updates every three hours. Information regarding compensation distribution, rescue operations and other relief works should also be updated on social media platforms,” the statement said, as per reports.

The government has also asked officials to publicise rescue operations, compensation details and relief efforts through social media to ensure better communication with affected residents.

Extreme weather incidents becoming increasingly dangerous in several states

The frightening visuals from Bareilly have now become one of the most talked-about examples of the destructive impact of sudden storms in recent months. Across India, strong pre-monsoon weather systems have increasingly caused accidents involving collapsing trees, flying metal sheets, damaged homes and lightning strikes.

Experts have repeatedly warned that sudden thunderstorms combined with high-speed winds can become extremely dangerous, especially in rural areas where lightweight structures and temporary roofs are common.

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