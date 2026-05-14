PBKS vs MI: Dharamshala Weather Today IPL 2026 Match Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs, Scenario, Pitch Conditions at HPCA Stadium.

PBKS vs MI Dharamshala Weather Today: As the IPL 2026 season heats up, scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala all set to host high-voltage clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI). With the snow-capped Dhauladhar range as the backdrop both teams are battling for more than pride in this late-season surge.

PBKS vs MI Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoiler?

Dharamshala is infamous for its fickle mountain weather. The forecast for today’s evening clash indicates a 20% chance of precipitation. There are no heavy thunderstorms on the forecast, but light showers are common at this time of year. Temperatures are going to be about 18°C to 22°C which will be nippy for the players but perfect for the fans.

PBKS vs MI Pitch Conditions: A Fast Bowler’s Paradise

The HPCA Stadium is widely regarded as the quickest surface in India.

Pace & Bounce: Expect the new ball to zip in. There will be plenty of carry for MI’s powerplay specialists and PBKS’s overseas quicks. Almost three-quarters of all the wickets taken this season have come at the HPCA Stadium which is the most for any venue for seam bowlers.

The Dew Factor: It is often very dewy as the sun sets, making it harder for the spinners to hold onto the ball and tending to help the side batting second.

Average Score: A par score around here is usually around 175-185.

PBKS vs MI Head-To-Head & Match Prediction

It is one of the most evenly matched rivalries in IPL history. These two sides have met 35 times and the margins of victory have been razor thin. PBKS have won 18 matches, while MI have won on 17 occasions.

Recent Form: PBKS have relied heavily on their cameos in the top order while MI have found momentum in their middle order.

Prediction: PBKS have the ‘home’ advantage but Mumbai Indians are slight favourites because of their better depth in death bowling which is crucial on this small, fast scoring ground.

PBKS vs MI Playoffs Scenario: Do or Die

Punjab Kings: Punjab Kings can still qualify for the playoffs even without winning another match, but only if the top three teams keep winning and the teams below them fail to register any victories. In that case, PBKS could sneak through with 13 points. However, the safest path is winning all three remaining matches to finish on 19 points and secure a top-two spot. If they end up on 17 points, their qualification hopes could depend on other results, with as many as five teams still capable of crossing 18 points. Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians are already out of the playoffs and now they will be playing for pride.

All eyes are still on the sky and the speed guns with the toss closing in. From a flurry of boundaries to a masterclass in swing bowling, Dharamshala is in for IPL classic.

Read More: Dharamshala Weather Today for PBKS vs MI Match: IMD Forecast, AQI, Temperature, Rain Chances & Pitch Conditions at HPCA Stadium