PBKS Playoff Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: Will Mumbai Indians End Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings Dream in Dharamshala?

PBKS vs MI: Punjab Kings come into this game on the back of four consecutive losses. Thanks to their incredible start to the ongoing season, the Shreyas Iyer-led unit is not out of the race to the playoffs and remains favourites to finish among the top four spots on the standings. Seldom has a team with four losses in a row during the business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) managed to remain in contention. Tonight, when PBKS meet the Mumbai Indians, their qualification is at stake. Rain could play a part as well, spoiling what could be a huge chance for Preity Zinta’s co-owned team to bounce back to winning ways.

PBKS vs MI: Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenario

Punjab Kings’ qualification to the IPL 2026 playoffs could be affected by the result of tonight’s game against the Mumbai Indians. With all three results possible, it is now time to look at the different qualification scenarios.

IPL 2026 Points Table Before PBKS vs MI

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 12 8 4 0 16 1.053 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 12 8 4 0 16 0.551 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 12 7 4 0 14 0.331 4 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 11 6 4 1 13 0.428 5 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 11 6 5 0 12 0.185 6 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 11 6 5 0 12 0.082 7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 11 4 6 1 9 -0.198 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.585 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.907

Punjab Kings IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if PBKS lose against MI

Punjab Kings are currently on a four-match losing streak and find themselves in fourth position on the IPL 2026 points table. With 13 points in 11 games, a loss today would put more pressure on PBKS for their remaining two games. While a loss today would not put the Shreyas Iyer-led unit out of the race, it will certainly hamper their chances of finishing in the top two spots.

Punjab Kings IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if PBKS vs MI is washed out

Punjab Kings, along with the Kolkata Knight Riders, were involved in the only washout of the season so far. Another washout would mean that PBKS will have 14 points in 12 games. More often than not, 16 points are mathematically enough to qualify, but it might not be enough this season, so once again, the Shreyas Iyer-led unit would be forced to win both of their remaining two games in the league stage.

Punjab Kings IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if PBKS win against MI

A win against the Mumbai Indians tonight would obviously be the best result for the Punjab Kings. It will not only end their four-match losing streak but also help them shut all the outside noise surrounding their team in the last few days. A win would take them to 15 points in 12 games. With a win tonight, a win from either of the remaining two teams would be enough for last year’s runner-up.

Also Read: PBKS vs MI Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today IPL 2026 Match Between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians?