LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh Adani 52-week high congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh Adani 52-week high congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh Adani 52-week high congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh Adani 52-week high congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh Adani 52-week high congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh Adani 52-week high congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh Adani 52-week high congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh Adani 52-week high congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > Middle east > UAE Expands War Risk Insurance Cover For Homes, Cars And Cargo Amid Rising Global Tensions

UAE Expands War Risk Insurance Cover For Homes, Cars And Cargo Amid Rising Global Tensions

UAE War Risk Insurance Cover: The United Arab Emirates is expanding access to war risk insurance coverage, with new protection now available for cargo shipments, personal vehicles and residential properties against risks linked to war, terrorism, riots, sabotage and political violence.

UAE gets war insurance (Image: AI-generated)
UAE gets war insurance (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 17:34 IST

UAE War Risk Insurance Cover: Due to the rise of geopolitical tensions and interruptions in global supply chains, there has been a greater demand for businesses and individuals to have comprehensive protection from war-related risks such as political violence and terrorism. As a response to this increased demand, Orient Insurance has introduced a new securities portfolio that covers cargo transport, domestic freight, personal vehicles, and housing in the UAE. This new securities product reflects the ways that the UAE Insurers are adapting to the more volatile and unpredictable environment of today’s global market by providing added protection against disruptions resulting from war and other similar activities. As the UAE’s trade flows continue to expand, businesses involved in importing, exporting, and logistics are under increased pressure to attain higher levels of protection against potential interruptions from standard insurance policies.

New protection plans now cover cargo, vehicles and residential properties

As per reports, among the newly expanded products is Marine War on Land coverage, which protects cargo and goods exposed to war-related risks while moving through inland transport routes. This becomes especially important for businesses operating across multiple transport stages involving ports, warehouses and road logistics inside the UAE and surrounding trade corridors. The company has also introduced Marine Cargo War Risks protection, which focuses specifically on maritime cargo shipments exposed to war-linked disruptions and related operational threats during sea transit.

In addition to commercial products, the UAE-based insurer has expanded its portfolio for individuals as well. Political Violence, including War, for Personal Vehicles now provides coverage for privately owned vehicles damaged due to events such as war, terrorism, sabotage, strikes and riots. Another addition is Political Violence, including War, for Residential Units, which gives homeowners protection against damage caused by similar incidents affecting residential properties.

You Might Be Interested In

Businesses in the UAE increasingly focused on closing gaps in standard insurance policies

Reports say that, the expansion comes during a period when companies operating in the UAE are paying closer attention to risks connected to international trade routes, shipping corridors and regional instability. Businesses involved in freight movement and cargo transportation often rely on multiple stages of logistics, including maritime transport, inland trucking, port handling and storage facilities.

That complicated movement chain can sometimes leave gaps in protection when ordinary insurance policies do not fully account for war-related or political violence risks. Orient Insurance said the new products are designed to address those concerns, particularly for UAE businesses operating across international trade networks. As regional and global supply chains continue facing pressure from geopolitical uncertainty, companies are increasingly reviewing how exposed they may be to unexpected disruptions.

Residents also looking for stronger financial protection amid uncertain risk environment

The new UAE insurance products are not limited to businesses alone. Residents are also becoming more aware of the importance of stronger protection for homes and personal vehicles, especially during periods of rising geopolitical concern. The inclusion of political violence and war-related coverage for residential units and private vehicles reflects growing demand for protection that goes beyond standard home and motor insurance policies.

“The UAE’s economic ambitions are built on a foundation of confidence; confidence in our systems, our institutions, and our collective ability to manage risk effectively,” said Omer Elamin, President of Orient Insurance Group, according to reports. 

Orient says stronger risk management is becoming essential for UAE economy and trade growth

As per reports, Elamin added, “As trade flows grow and the risk environment becomes increasingly complex, Orient is committed to ensuring businesses can operate without undue exposure, and that individuals and families have the protection they need to live and work with genuine security.”

The company said the latest portfolio expansion reflects rising demand across the UAE for stronger protection against low-frequency but high-impact risks linked to political violence and global instability.

Also Read: UAE Weather Today (14 May 2026): Dusty Winds, Rough Seas And Sudden Temperature Dip To Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UAE Expands War Risk Insurance Cover For Homes, Cars And Cargo Amid Rising Global Tensions
Tags: iran warmiddle eastuaeUAE war insurance

RELATED News

Dubai (UAE) to India Gold Limit 2026: How Much Gold Can You Bring Duty-Free? Customs Rules for Men, Women and Children Explained

Dubai-Pakistan Travel Update: flydubai Cancels Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar Flights Until October

Indian Rupee Keeps Falling, But UAE NRIs Keep Getting Richer Overnight | Here’s How

Dubai News: Parkin Company Installs more than 500 AI Cameras for Smart Parking Across Dubai

Dubai Airport Update: Philippine Airlines Extends Dubai And Doha Flight Suspension Amid Ongoing Middle East Crisis

LATEST NEWS

Realme 16T 5G To Debut In India: 8,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Chipset, And Vibrant Colour Options, Check All Specs And Launch Date

Vijay’s Big Move: Tamil Nadu Hikes DA For Government Employees | Check Details

Anthropic Rolls Out New Legal AI Tools: Legal Research, Document Management, And Specialised Legal Support For Law Firms

IPL 2026: Who Is Dian Forrester? 25-Year-Old South African All-Rounder With PSL Experience Roped In As Jamie Overton’s Replacement In CSK

Paras Health Launches ‘Umeed Ke Sitare’ to Celebrate Cancer Survivors Ahead of May 16 Showcase

Test article fro social media

UAE Expands War Risk Insurance Cover For Homes, Cars And Cargo Amid Rising Global Tensions

Delhi Announces 2-Day Work From Home For Government Offices | Check New Rules

Tasveer Hosts the Only Official South Asian Panel on the Main Stage of Cannes Du Marche

WhatsApp To Introduce ‘Incognito’ Mode: Private Chats With Meta AI Automatically Delete After Closing Chat

UAE Expands War Risk Insurance Cover For Homes, Cars And Cargo Amid Rising Global Tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UAE Expands War Risk Insurance Cover For Homes, Cars And Cargo Amid Rising Global Tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UAE Expands War Risk Insurance Cover For Homes, Cars And Cargo Amid Rising Global Tensions
UAE Expands War Risk Insurance Cover For Homes, Cars And Cargo Amid Rising Global Tensions
UAE Expands War Risk Insurance Cover For Homes, Cars And Cargo Amid Rising Global Tensions
UAE Expands War Risk Insurance Cover For Homes, Cars And Cargo Amid Rising Global Tensions

QUICK LINKS