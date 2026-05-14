UAE Expands War Risk Insurance Cover For Homes, Cars And Cargo Amid Rising Global Tensions

UAE War Risk Insurance Cover: Due to the rise of geopolitical tensions and interruptions in global supply chains, there has been a greater demand for businesses and individuals to have comprehensive protection from war-related risks such as political violence and terrorism. As a response to this increased demand, Orient Insurance has introduced a new securities portfolio that covers cargo transport, domestic freight, personal vehicles, and housing in the UAE. This new securities product reflects the ways that the UAE Insurers are adapting to the more volatile and unpredictable environment of today’s global market by providing added protection against disruptions resulting from war and other similar activities. As the UAE’s trade flows continue to expand, businesses involved in importing, exporting, and logistics are under increased pressure to attain higher levels of protection against potential interruptions from standard insurance policies.

New protection plans now cover cargo, vehicles and residential properties

As per reports, among the newly expanded products is Marine War on Land coverage, which protects cargo and goods exposed to war-related risks while moving through inland transport routes. This becomes especially important for businesses operating across multiple transport stages involving ports, warehouses and road logistics inside the UAE and surrounding trade corridors. The company has also introduced Marine Cargo War Risks protection, which focuses specifically on maritime cargo shipments exposed to war-linked disruptions and related operational threats during sea transit.

In addition to commercial products, the UAE-based insurer has expanded its portfolio for individuals as well. Political Violence, including War, for Personal Vehicles now provides coverage for privately owned vehicles damaged due to events such as war, terrorism, sabotage, strikes and riots. Another addition is Political Violence, including War, for Residential Units, which gives homeowners protection against damage caused by similar incidents affecting residential properties.

Businesses in the UAE increasingly focused on closing gaps in standard insurance policies

Reports say that, the expansion comes during a period when companies operating in the UAE are paying closer attention to risks connected to international trade routes, shipping corridors and regional instability. Businesses involved in freight movement and cargo transportation often rely on multiple stages of logistics, including maritime transport, inland trucking, port handling and storage facilities.

That complicated movement chain can sometimes leave gaps in protection when ordinary insurance policies do not fully account for war-related or political violence risks. Orient Insurance said the new products are designed to address those concerns, particularly for UAE businesses operating across international trade networks. As regional and global supply chains continue facing pressure from geopolitical uncertainty, companies are increasingly reviewing how exposed they may be to unexpected disruptions.

Residents also looking for stronger financial protection amid uncertain risk environment

The new UAE insurance products are not limited to businesses alone. Residents are also becoming more aware of the importance of stronger protection for homes and personal vehicles, especially during periods of rising geopolitical concern. The inclusion of political violence and war-related coverage for residential units and private vehicles reflects growing demand for protection that goes beyond standard home and motor insurance policies.

“The UAE’s economic ambitions are built on a foundation of confidence; confidence in our systems, our institutions, and our collective ability to manage risk effectively,” said Omer Elamin, President of Orient Insurance Group, according to reports.

Orient says stronger risk management is becoming essential for UAE economy and trade growth

As per reports, Elamin added, “As trade flows grow and the risk environment becomes increasingly complex, Orient is committed to ensuring businesses can operate without undue exposure, and that individuals and families have the protection they need to live and work with genuine security.”

The company said the latest portfolio expansion reflects rising demand across the UAE for stronger protection against low-frequency but high-impact risks linked to political violence and global instability.

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