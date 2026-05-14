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Home > Middle east > Dubai-Pakistan Travel Update: flydubai Cancels Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar Flights Until October

Dubai-Pakistan Travel Update: flydubai Cancels Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar Flights Until October

flydubai has suspended flights to Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar until October 2026, affecting UAE-Pakistan travel and leaving passengers seeking alternative routes.

Dubai-Pakistan Travel Update: flydubai Cancels Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar Flights Until October

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-14 12:51 IST

Dubai-based airline flydubai has stopped flying to Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar until October 26 2026. This is causing problems for people who travel between the UAE and Pakistan. The airline says they made this choice because of ” reasons.”. Some people think it’s because of issues with flights in the region. Thousands of Pakistanis living in the UAE might have to pay more for tickets. They might also find it hard to get a seat on a flight. They might have to take a route, on a different airline. Flydubai is still flying to Karachi and other cities in Pakistan. People whose flights were cancelled can get a refund. They can also rebook their flight. Get help from flydubai or travel agents.

Flights to Three Pakistani Cities Suspended

According to airline updates and local media reports, flydubai has halted services to:

The suspension will remain in effect until October 26. The airline has not provided a detailed explanation beyond mentioning “operational issues.

Karachi and Other Pakistan Routes Continue

While the three main routes are stopped flights to Karachi are still happening as planned. There are also reports that flights to Faisalabad, Multan, Quetta and Sialkot are still running for now.

This is news for many Pakistani people living in the UAE who depend on direct cheap flights, between the UAE and Pakistan. They really rely on these flights.

Passengers Offered Refunds and Rebooking

flydubai confirmed that affected passengers are being contacted directly regarding:

  • Flight refunds

  • Alternative travel arrangements

  • Rebooking options

Passengers who booked through travel agents have been advised to contact their agents directly for assistance. 

Regional Tensions May Be Affecting Operations

Although flydubai officially said it was due to “reasons” experts think that the ongoing problems in the Middle East and issues with flying routes may have affected their plans.

Several airlines in the Gulf have recently changed their routes because it costs more to operate and there are concerns about the airspace in the region.

The UAE had some problems with airspace before when there were tensions, in the region and it affected the schedules of airlines.

Important for UAE-Based Pakistani Travellers

Pakistani travellers in the UAE planning trips during summer vacations or ahead of upcoming festivals may now face:

  • Higher ticket prices on remaining airlines

  • Limited seat availability

  • Longer travel routes with layovers

Travellers are advised to regularly check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Other UAE Airlines Continue Pakistan Operations.

Other UAE airlines like Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia are still flying to cities in Pakistan.

The suspension is a problem for people travelling between UAE and Pakistan especially those going from Dubai to cities, in northern Pakistan. Many people are now waiting to hear from flydubai about when their flights might start.

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Dubai-Pakistan Travel Update: flydubai Cancels Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar Flights Until October
Tags: flydubai flight suspensionIslamabad flights cancelled 2026Lahore Dubai travel updateUAE Pakistan flight news

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Dubai-Pakistan Travel Update: flydubai Cancels Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar Flights Until October
Dubai-Pakistan Travel Update: flydubai Cancels Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar Flights Until October
Dubai-Pakistan Travel Update: flydubai Cancels Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar Flights Until October
Dubai-Pakistan Travel Update: flydubai Cancels Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar Flights Until October

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