How To Reach Noida Jewar Airport By Public Transport From Delhi, Noida-Greater Noida and Ghaziabad: Metro, Bus Routes and Travel Time

The Noida International Airport at Jewar is going to be a big deal for North India. It will be one of the airports around. Lots of people from Delhi-NCR want to know how to get to the Noida International Airport and without spending too much money. They want to use transport. The people in charge have thought about this. They are making special metro links and bus services. They are also making expressway routes that will connect Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad to the Noida International Airport. This means that people who are flying within the country or, to countries will have many options to get to the Noida International Airport. They will be able to get to the Noida International Airport easily. The Noida International Airport will be connected to the NCR region.
How To Reach Jewar Airport From Delhi
People going from Delhi can take the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway to get to the airport by car. There will be buses from places, like:
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Anand Vihar
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Sarai Kale Khan
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Kashmere Gate ISBT
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Delhi Airport terminals
The time it takes to get from Delhi to Jewar Airport is usually around 90 minutes. It can take up to 2 hours if there is a lot of traffic. This is because traffic in this area can be very bad. The travel time to Jewar Airport from Delhi will be around 90 minutes, to 2 hours.
Metro Connectivity To Noida Jewar Airport
The upcoming metro expansion projects will play a major role in airport connectivity.
Aqua Line Extension
The Noida Metro Aqua Line is expected to be extended from Depot Station in Greater Noida to Jewar Airport. This route will directly connect:
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Noida Sector 51
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Pari Chowk
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Knowledge Park
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Greater Noida sectors
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Jewar Airport
Bus Services From Noida and Greater Noida
Public and private bus services are likely to operate frequently from:
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Botanical Garden
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Pari Chowk
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Sector 37 Noida
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Knowledge Park
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Greater Noida West
The city is thinking about using buses to connect people to the airport as part of the NCR green transport plans.
Electric buses will be an option for this.
They want to make the NCR green transport plans a reality.
The time it takes to get from Greater Noida to Jewar Airport is 45 minutes to 1 hour when you use electric buses for airport connectivity under the NCR green transport plans.
The NCR green transport plans will help people travel to Jewar Airport, from Greater Noida in 45 minutes to 1 hour.
How Ghaziabad Residents Can Reach Jewar Airport
Passengers travelling from Ghaziabad can use multiple routes through Noida and the Yamuna Expressway.
The likely public transport options include:
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Metro till Noida Sector 51
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Bus connectivity from Noida hubs
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Direct airport shuttle services in future phases
Estimated travel time from Ghaziabad to Jewar Airport could be around 2 to 2.5 hours depending on traffic conditions.
Rapid Rail and Future Connectivity Plans
Authorities are also planning better regional connectivity through:
- Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) links
- High-speed road corridors
- Multi-modal transport hubs
These projects aim to make Noida International Airport accessible from all major NCR cities.
Best Route By Road
The best road route for people will probably still be:
- Delhi/Noida to Noida-Greater Noida Expressway
- Then, to Yamuna Expressway
- Finally to Jewar Airport
- This airport is being built near the Yamuna Expressway. That makes travelling by road easier. Many city airports get very congested.
Why Jewar Airport Connectivity Matters
When Noida International Airport is up and running it will handle a number of passengers every year. This will really help Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport because it will not be as busy. People who travel every day business people who’re always on the go and tourists in the NCR area will need good metro and bus services to get around.
The plan is to make it easier for people to get to Jewar Airport by using transport like the metro, special buses and a fast train that will be built in the future. This means that people who live in Delhi and the NCR area will be able to get to Jewar Airport without spending too much money and it will be more convenient, for them. Noida International Airport and Jewar Airport will be easy to reach for everyone.
Saniya Siddique is a skilled Content Writer with a background in Journalism. Specializes in creating engaging, accurate, and audience-focused content, with expertise in news writing, digital media, and writing trendy articles on buzz and entertainment.