Noida Airport Gets More Airlines: Akasa Joins IndiGo, Air India Express Ahead of June Launch

The new Noida International Airport is going to be a big deal for India. This airport is getting ready to open in June 2026. Lots of airlines want to start flying from there. IndiGo. Air India Express already said they will start flying from the Noida International Airport. Now Akasa Air is also going to start flying from the Noida International Airport.

The Noida International Airport is in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. The Noida International Airport will help with the crowds at Delhis IGI Airport. It will also help people travel around the NCR region and make it easier for tourists to visit. The Noida International Airport will be good, for the economy too.

Which Airlines Will Operate From Noida International Airport in the First Phase?

The Noida International Airport is going to start its phase of operation. This will mean that people can fly to places in the country and also to other countries from this airport. Some big airlines like IndiGo Air India Express and Akasa Air have already said they will start flying from the Noida International Airport.

The people in charge of the Noida International Airport are also talking to airlines from the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Europe. They want these airlines to also start flying from the Noida International Airport in the future. This will give people options to travel to different places, around the world from the Noida International Airport.

When Will Akasa Air Start Operations From Noida Airport?

Akasa Air will start flying people to places soon after the airport opens in June 2026.

Akasa Air is going to start with some routes inside the country and then slowly add more routes, from Jewar.

This is what Akasa Air is doing as part of its plan to grow fast in North India.

Akasa Air wants to make its presence felt in North India. This is a big part of Akasa Airs plan.

Will Akasa Air Launch International Flights From Noida Airport?

Sources say Akasa Air might start flights from Noida Airport later. This will happen after they make their domestic flights stronger.

The airline wants to go to countries outside India in the coming years.

Some possible places they might fly to are:

Countries in the Gulf

Big airports, in Asia

Which Cities Will IndiGo Connect From Noida International Airport?

IndiGo is going to connect Jewar Airport with lots of Indian cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad.

The airline will probably use Noida Airport as another place to connect with northern India.

IndiGo is really going to make Jewar Airport a big deal by connecting it with these cities.

IndiGo will also make Noida Airport a major stop, for people who want to travel to India.

What Routes Has Air India Express Planned From Jewar Airport?

Air India Express is likely to focus on both domestic and international routes from the airport. Reports indicate the airline may introduce flights to cities in South India along with Gulf destinations that have strong passenger demand from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR.

When Will Noida International Airport Officially Open for Passengers?

The airport will start taking people on flights around June 2026. This is when everything is done and the airport gets the okay to operate.

Work on the terminal. The runway is going on right now and it is moving very quickly. They are also building things that the airport needs to work.

What Is the Total Project Cost of Noida International Airport?

The cost of the Noida International Airport project is going to be really high. It will be than ₹29,000 crore when everything is finished. This makes the Noida International Airport project one of the airport projects, in India that is being built from scratch.

The Noida International Airport is being built in parts. This way the Noida International Airport will be able to handle passengers as time goes on.

How Many Passengers Can Noida Airport Handle Annually in Phase 1?

In the phase the airport is expected to handle around 12 million passengers every year.

The airport will get much busier as more terminals and runways are built in phases.

The officials think that the airport will become one of the airports, in Asia for airplanes.

The airport will handle a lot of flights and people.

How Many Runways Will Noida International Airport Have After Full Expansion?

When Noida International Airport is completely finished it will have many as six runways. This will make Noida International Airport one of the airports in the world with many runways.

The reason, for making Noida International Airport bigger is to handle all the air traffic that Noida International Airport will get from the NCR region in the future.

What Will Be the Metro Connectivity to Noida International Airport?

The airport will be connected to the city through a metro line and a rapid rail system. This will make it easier for people to get to the airport from Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh.

The people in charge are thinking about ways to get to the airport. They want to reduce the traffic around the airport area. They are planning transport options, for the airport.

Which Metro Line Will Connect Jewar Airport to Delhi-NCR?

The new metro connection is going to be really helpful. This is because of the Noida Metro expansion and Aqua Line extensions that will connect Greater Noida and Jewar.

The Noida Metro expansion and Aqua Line extensions will make it easier for people to travel. People coming from Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi will find it easier to get because of the Noida Metro expansion and Aqua Line extensions.

Will There Be a High-Speed Rail or RRTS Connection to Noida Airport?

The future has some plans. These plans include something called the Regional Rapid Transit System and special high-speed rail lines. The Regional Rapid Transit System and high-speed rail lines will connect Jewar Airport to cities like Delhi and Noida.

The Regional Rapid Transit System and high-speed rail lines will also connect Jewar Airport to cities that are close, by.

The main idea of the project is to make traveling easy for people. The project wants to make sure that people can move around easily using types of transportation like buses and trains and more. This way people can travel from one place to another without any problems.

How Far Is Noida International Airport From Delhi and Noida City?

Jewar Airport is located around 72 kilometers from central Delhi and approximately 40 kilometers from Noida city.

New expressways and highway projects are being developed to improve travel time.

Which International Airlines Are Expected to Operate From Noida Airport?

People who know a lot about airplanes think that airlines from the UAE, Qatar, Singapore and Europe will probably start flying from Noida Airport. This is because a lot of people from NCR want to travel to countries. The UAE, Qatar, Singapore and Europe airlines will likely operate from Noida Airport because of this demand from NCR, for international flights.

Will Cargo and Logistics Operations Also Begin From Noida Airport?

Yes cargo and logistics operations will be very important at the airport from the start. They are building facilities just for cargo to help with sending goods out of the country online shopping and getting supplies to industries.

The airport will probably become a center for logistics in North India, where cargo and logistics operations will be handled. Cargo and logistics operations will really make the airport a key place, for these activities.

What Are the Parking and Traffic Management Plans for Jewar Airport?

The people in charge are making plans for parking around the airport. They want to build parking facilities, special areas just for taxis, bus terminals and smart traffic systems.

They are also working on making the roads bigger and connecting them to the expressway. This will help manage all the people who will be coming to the airport in the future. The airport will have dedicated taxi zones and bus terminals. The goal is to make the traffic, around the airport run smoothly with the help of traffic systems and the new road changes.

What Economic Impact Will Jewar Airport Have on Uttar Pradesh and NCR?

The airport will bring changes to the local economy. It will create jobs attract investors from around the world and increase tourism. This will help the hospitality, estate and logistics industries.

Experts think Noida International Airport will be a boost, to the economy of Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR area. The airport will create jobs and attract global investments. Noida International Airport will help the regional economy grow.