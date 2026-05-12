Is Nora Fatehi, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s New Song Body Roll Copied? Netflix’s Jibaro In Spotlight As Internet Spot Uncanny Resemblance

NORA FATEHI SONG ROW: Nora Fatehi and Yo Yo Honey Singh, who have often landed in controversies, are yet again making headlines for their brand new song titled Body Roll. Nora and Honey Singh have released their newest music video for Body Roll and it has sparked a lot of furore online. The video has been dubbed a plagiarism of a popular animated Love, Death & Robots episode titled Jibaro, which aired on Netflix. The audience immediately noticed the resemblance to the haunting feel of the acclaimed episode, the fantasy elements in the shots, and Nora’s style. The comparisons quickly became viral, drawing in discussions about the films in various fan forums and on entertainment websites.

Is Nora Fatehi-Honey Singh’s new song copied?

After Payal, it was another high-budget futuristic song, in which Nora Fatehi and rapper singer Yo Yo Honey Singh have collaborated. Reports indicate that the teaser was shot with Nora in all red with dramatic visuals, cinematic styling and dramatic choreography.

The video was helmed by Steven Roy Thomas and Anup S to give the audience an “I-pop” experience of a gigantic scale, with an Indian touch to the international aesthetics.

How did the Internet react?

People online didn’t waste any time drawing comparisons between the music video and Jibaro, which is easily one of the most talked-about episodes from Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots. On Reddit, users pointed out what they saw as obvious visual similarities.

Reacting to the viral video, one user shared, “Inspired in her own way,” and one added, “For people who say inspired, do you know the meaning of inspired? This is a clear copy as always.”

The next one stated, “Jibaro is more better and more amazing,” and an individual shared, “She is always doing nicely ‘Full of copied.'” One added, “And Be Honest, Nora looked much better than the one with whom you are comparing.” And, one person commented, “It’s okay to reference. Sometimes reference is not done well. This is that,” and one concluded, “Badly copied.”

What do you need to know about Jibaro?

If you haven’t seen it, Jibaro is the ninth episode in the third season of Love, Death + Robots, which hit Netflix in 2022. The story centres on a lone conquistador, the only survivor of his group, lost deep in the Amazon. He’s stalked by a siren covered in glittering gold who rises up from a lake. The conquistador is covered in tattoos and piercings. Fans said the costumes and setting in the episode and the music video, were just too close to ignore.

A little background: Love, Death + Robots was created by Tim Miller. It’s an animated anthology, each episode its own story, sometimes sci-fi, sometimes horror, fantasy, or even comedy. Most episodes are adapted from short stories. Jibaro, directed by Alberto Mielgo, runs about 17 minutes and stars Girvan ‘Swirv’ Bramble. When it dropped in 2022, critics and fans almost universally loved it.

Check the video here:

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