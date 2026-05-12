Who is Darius Visser? Samoan Batter Who Smashed 39 Runs in One Over to Break Yuvraj Singh’s T20I Record

History was scripted on the cricket ground on 20 August 2024 as Samoa batter Darius Visser smashed 39 runs in a single over. The record set in the T20I match saw Yuvraj Singh’s record broken, with the Indian batter previously scoring six sixes in an over during a T20 World Cup match against England in 2007. So, who is Darius Visser and how did he achieve this rare feat?

Who Is Darius Visser? Early Life, Career and Cricket Background

A Samoan batter, Darius Visser, shocked everyone by scoring 39 runs in an over in 2024. Born on 28 Dec 1995, broke the men’s T20I record for most runs in an over, against Vanuatu in the T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier in Apia.

39 Runs in One Over: How Darius Visser Created History

The record was broken in the 15th over of Samoa’s innings. Visser hit the first three deliveries from Nipiko over the deep midwicket boundary, after which there was a front-foot no-ball. The free hit was hit for six over the leg side, followed by a dot ball when Visser’s straight hit struck the stumps at the non-striker’s end.

Darius Visser vs Yuvraj Singh: Record Comparison Explained

Previously, there were five instances of a team scoring 36 runs in an over in men’s T20Is. India’s Yuvraj Singh was the first batter to hit six sixes in a T20I, off England’s Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup. West Indies’ Kieron Pollard repeated the feat against Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya in 2021, and Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee did it earlier this year.

Match Details: When and Where Did the 39-Run Over Happen ?

Visser broke the men’s T20I record for most runs in an over, against Vanuatu in the T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier in Apia on 19 April 2024. Visser finished with a score of 132 off 62 balls.

What did Yuvraj do in 2007?