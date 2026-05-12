Who is Darius Visser? Samoan Batter Who Smashed 39 Runs in One Over to Break Yuvraj Singh’s T20I Record

History was scripted on the cricket ground on 20 August 2024 as Samoa batter Darius Visser smashed 39 runs in a single over. The record set in the T20I match saw Yuvraj Singh’s record broken, with the Indian batter previously scoring six sixes in an over during a T20 World Cup match against England in 2007. So, who is Darius Visser and how did he achieve this rare feat?
Who Is Darius Visser? Early Life, Career and Cricket Background
A Samoan batter, Darius Visser, shocked everyone by scoring 39 runs in an over in 2024. Born on 28 Dec 1995, broke the men’s T20I record for most runs in an over, against Vanuatu in the T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier in Apia.
39 Runs in One Over: How Darius Visser Created History
In just his third T20I, Visser, now 30, smashed six sixes in a 39-run over from Nalin Nipiko. It was the fourth time a batter had hit six sixes in an over in men’s T20Is and the first time that a team scored more than 36 runs in an over.
The record was broken in the 15th over of Samoa’s innings. Visser hit the first three deliveries from Nipiko over the deep midwicket boundary, after which there was a front-foot no-ball. The free hit was hit for six over the leg side, followed by a dot ball when Visser’s straight hit struck the stumps at the non-striker’s end.
Darius Visser vs Yuvraj Singh: Record Comparison Explained
Previously, there were five instances of a team scoring 36 runs in an over in men’s T20Is. India’s Yuvraj Singh was the first batter to hit six sixes in a T20I, off England’s Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup. West Indies’ Kieron Pollard repeated the feat against Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya in 2021, and Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee did it earlier this year.
Match Details: When and Where Did the 39-Run Over Happen?
Visser broke the men’s T20I record for most runs in an over, against Vanuatu in the T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier in Apia on 19 April 2024. Visser finished with a score of 132 off 62 balls.
What did Yuvraj do in 2007?
In 2007, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh became the first-ever T20I batter and second batter in international cricket after South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs (ODI) to smash six sixes in an over, against England at Durban during the ICC T20 World Cup 2007.
Also Read: IPL 2026: Who is CSK Net Bowler Jishan Adil? Why Did CSK Management Tell Him To Take Down Bowling Videos? New BCCI Rule Explained