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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 55: Ranveer Singh’s Film Continues Historic Run Despite OTT Buzz

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 55: Ranveer Singh’s Film Continues Historic Run Despite OTT Buzz

Dhurandhar 2 continued its historic box office run on Day 55, with Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster nearing the ₹1,800 crore worldwide mark despite OTT release buzz.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 55: Ranveer Singh’s Film Continues Historic Run Despite OTT Buzz

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 18:10 IST

The movie Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is still going strong. It has been 55 days since it came out in theaters. The movie with Ranveer Singh is still doing well. It is making money in cities and fancy theatre. New movies are coming out. People are talking about when Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will be on streaming services.. The movie is still doing great at the box office. It is one of the Indian movies of all time. Some people think Dhurandhar 2. The movie is not making much money as it used to.. It is still making money every day. This is a surprise for people who know about movies and theaters. The total money Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has made in India is now over ₹1,372 crore. The total money it has made everywhere is ₹1,800 crore. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is doing well in other countries. It is making a lot of money in places, like the Middle East, North America and the UK. The movie Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is still very popular.

Film Holds Strong Even After Nearly Two Months

Dhurandhar 2 was released on March 19 2026. It did really well. It actually broke records. Became one of the biggest Hindi films ever made. The movie was directed by Aditya Dhar. He did a job of putting together big action scenes, emotional stories and patriotic themes. People over India and in other countries really liked Dhurandhar 2.

Most Bollywood films do not do well after 50 days. They usually have seats. This is because people can watch movies on OTT platforms now.. Dhurandhar 2 is still doing well. People are telling their friends to watch it. Some people are even watching it again. There are still shows at night and, on weekends. Many theatres are showing Dhurandhar 2 at these times. They are still getting a lot of people to watch it. Dhurandhar 2 is really popular. People are still going to see it.

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Ranveer Singh’s Biggest Blockbuster

The movie has become the movie of Ranveer Singhs career and one of the highest-grossing Indian films around the world. People who know about the movie business think that Ranveer Singhs good acting and the way he is on screen helped get a lot of people to watch the movie for many weeks.

The other actors in the movie like Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal and R. Madhavan have also gotten praise from the people who watched the movie and from critics. The action scenes in the movie and the way it looks and the music in the background have been liked by a lot of people, on media platforms.

OTT Release Discussions Continue

The movie business in theaters is doing okay. People are talking more about when the film will be available on streaming services. Some people say that the rights to show the movie on streaming services were sold for a high price.. The people who made the movie are waiting to release it on streaming services so they can make more money from people watching it in theaters.

The people who own the movie theater are happy with this decision. They say that movies like Dhurandhar 2 get people excited about going to the theater. The fact that this movie has been playing for a time has been really good, for both big movie theater chains and smaller independent theater.

Can ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Touch ₹1,800 Crore?

People who know a lot about movies think that Dhurandhar 2 can make than ₹1,800 crore all around the world in just a few days if it keeps doing well like it is now. If this happens Dhurandhar 2 will be one of the successful Indian movies ever made.

Dhurandhar 2 is still doing well and people are still very interested in watching it. The fans are still supporting Dhurandhar 2. This shows that big movies can still do very well in theaters all around the world. On its day Dhurandhar 2 did very well and this proves that people still want to watch big movies in theaters. Dhurandhar 2 is one of the Bollywood movies, in a long time.

Ranveer Singh Upcoming Projects

Movie / Project Status Expected Release Genre / Details
Don 3 In Development 2026–2027 Action thriller franchise directed by Farhan Akhtar
Pralay Pre-Production 2026 Zombie apocalypse thriller
Shaktimaan Rumoured TBA Superhero film adaptation
The Immortals of Meluha Rumoured TBA Mythological fantasy based on Amish Tripathi’s novel
Untitled Aditya Dhar Film Rumoured TBA Big-budget action or mythological entertainer
Dhurandhar Franchise Expansion Expected TBA Possible continuation after franchise success
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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 55: Ranveer Singh’s Film Continues Historic Run Despite OTT Buzz
Tags: Aditya Dhar action thrillerBollywood box office news 2026Dhurandhar 2 box office collectionDhurandhar 2 Day 55 earningsdhurandhar 2 worldwide collectionRanveer Singh blockbuster movie

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 55: Ranveer Singh’s Film Continues Historic Run Despite OTT Buzz

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 55: Ranveer Singh’s Film Continues Historic Run Despite OTT Buzz

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 55: Ranveer Singh’s Film Continues Historic Run Despite OTT Buzz
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 55: Ranveer Singh’s Film Continues Historic Run Despite OTT Buzz
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