‘If You Have Sex With Your Daughter….’: Pakistan Maulana’s Disgusting Remarks Spark Outrage | Watch Viral Video

Social media platforms currently show strong negative reactions toward Pakistani Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Masood after a video recording of his supposed incest remarks became popular online. The clip generated massive online outrage because multiple users criticized the cleric for making disturbing and offensive remarks about family sexual matters. The online commenters expressed their disapproval of his remarks by describing them as ‘highly inappropriate’ and ‘harmful’ while others showed doubt about the actual context and meaning of the online shared clip.

What Did The Pakistani Maulana Say?

‘If you have sex with your daughter then you cannot have sex with your wife. You can only have sex with either your daughter or wife. Having sex with both is haram.”

The activists and commentators together with regular social media users from both Pakistan and other countries showed strong reactions to the dispute which had started. The debate escalated due to Tariq Masood’s status as a top religious speaker from Pakistan who has built a massive online audience through his YouTube, Facebook and other social media platforms. He delivers sermons about social issues and religious topics and family matters but faced criticism because people deemed his remarks to be ideologically unacceptable.

He is Maulana Tariq Masood, one of the most followed maulanas in Pakistan. “He is telling his followers that if you have sex with your daughter then you cannot have sex with your wife. You can only have sex with either your daughter or wife. Having sex with both is haram.”… pic.twitter.com/Y2JyDyrbqm — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) May 14, 2026







Social Media Reactions

The new scandal brought forth Internet users who expressed their anger about supposed remarks while demanding greater responsibility from public figures and religious leaders who possess substantial power to influence their audiences. Some critics view the measure as a beneficial advancement yet they claim that it creates a false understanding which permits damaging dialogues about women and family dynamics to proceed if they remain unaddressed. Meanwhile, multiple fans of the cleric accused of the video being out of context or misquoted to incite outrage online. They said that to them, religious debates regarding Islamic laws are sometimes ‘strategically selected’ for editing before being shared on social media, which can cause misunderstandings and misinformation.

Any Response From Pakistani Authority?

Others urged that the entire sermon or original source needs to be read first, and that decisions be made based on that. The time when online discussions about the issue started to increase their activity there was no official legal action and Pakistani authorities had not yet released their official statement about the dispute. The study demonstrated how quickly online content would create deep political and religious divisions during sensitive political and religious situations.

Gender and Moral Issues In South Asia

The dispute has led to renewed discussions about which religious leaders should be held responsible for their online actions and how viral misinformation spreads across South Asia. Analysts report that people frequently express outrage about religious leaders on social media especially during sensitive discussions about gender and moral issues and family matters. The speakers emphasized that leaders must communicate responsibly while they need to stop spreading unverified information and hateful stereotypes about entire communities and nations. The online backlash is a sign of the rising conflict between religious leaders and a younger generation of technology savvy individuals who are more likely to take a stand against what they consider ‘misguided’ comments by influential public figures.

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