Vijay’s Tough Liquor Rules: After Closing 700 Shops, Tamil Nadu CM Bans Alcohol For People Below 21 Years | Check New Policy

VIJAY NEW LIQUOR POLICY: Vijay has decided to take steps to enforce stricter liquor regulations in Tamil Nadu days after assuming office, with his government pledging to strengthen the legal drinking age of 21 and increase the surveillance at TASMAC outlets in the state. The big action comes just a few days after the Vijay government taped off 717 TASMAC liquor stores in the vicinity of educational institutions, bus stands and temples, which is being viewed as the administration’s first big policy step to reduce liquor availability and enhance public interest.

Vijay Cracks Down on TASMAC Shops With New Liquor Policy

The Tamil Nadu government has asked officials at all Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) outlets to thoroughly check the age of customers before selling liquor to those who are shorter than the legal age limit. In instances where the customer’s age is of doubt, identity proof like Aadhaar card will be verified, officials said.

Officials of the TASMAC said the state government is also mulling bringing down liquor shop timings. TASMAC outlets are open from 12 pm to 10 pm, but officials said they are considering a plan to begin closing earlier, at 8 pm.

Liquor sales continue to be one of the major revenue earners in the state of Tamil Nadu. TASMAC’s liquor sales in 2025 have been recorded at ₹48,344 crore, the second-largest revenue-earning department after registrations.

717 TASMAC liquor shops near schools, temples, and bus stands to be shut down

By May 2026, Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay wasted no time shaking things up. One of his first big moves, he shut down 717 TASMAC liquor shops near schools, temples, and bus stands. He also clamped down on underage drinking, setting the legal age at 21 and insisting on ID checks. There’s talk about closing the shops earlier, by 8 pm, but that’s still on the table.

Vijay didn’t just jump into policy changes, he also had to prove he could actually run the government. He faced a confidence vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and came out ahead, winning support from 144 MLAs. That’s a solid win, clearing the majority mark without any drama.

Vijay finally proves majority

His party, TVK, wasn’t alone in backing him. He got help from legislators from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, VCK, AMMK, and even a breakaway group from the AIADMK led by SP Velumani.

After the trust vote, Vijay made it clear that his government would stay secular and move fast, his own words, “with the speed of a horse.” He also said all the welfare programs from previous governments would stick around under his watch. So, no big surprises for people counting on state support.

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