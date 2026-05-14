LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Adani 52-week high congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux Adani 52-week high congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux Adani 52-week high congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux Adani 52-week high congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Adani 52-week high congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux Adani 52-week high congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux Adani 52-week high congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux Adani 52-week high congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Vijay’s Tough Liquor Rules: After Closing 700 Shops, Tamil Nadu CM Bans Alcohol For People Below 21 Years | Check New Policy

Vijay’s Tough Liquor Rules: After Closing 700 Shops, Tamil Nadu CM Bans Alcohol For People Below 21 Years | Check New Policy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has launched strict liquor reforms by shutting 717 TASMAC shops near schools and temples, enforcing the legal drinking age of 21, and considering earlier shop closures after securing a strong Assembly trust vote.

Vijay Tamil CM (IMAGE: X)
Vijay Tamil CM (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 14:46 IST

VIJAY NEW LIQUOR POLICY:  Vijay has decided to take steps to enforce stricter liquor regulations in Tamil Nadu days after assuming office, with his government pledging to strengthen the legal drinking age of 21 and increase the surveillance at TASMAC outlets in the state. The big action comes just a few days after the Vijay government taped off 717 TASMAC liquor stores in the vicinity of educational institutions, bus stands and temples, which is being viewed as the administration’s first big policy step to reduce liquor availability and enhance public interest.

Vijay Cracks Down on TASMAC Shops With New Liquor Policy

The Tamil Nadu government has asked officials at all Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) outlets to thoroughly check the age of customers before selling liquor to those who are shorter than the legal age limit. In instances where the customer’s age is of doubt, identity proof like Aadhaar card will be verified, officials said.

Officials of the TASMAC said the state government is also mulling bringing down liquor shop timings. TASMAC outlets are open from 12 pm to 10 pm, but officials said they are considering a plan to begin closing earlier, at 8 pm.

You Might Be Interested In

Liquor sales continue to be one of the major revenue earners in the state of Tamil Nadu. TASMAC’s liquor sales in 2025 have been recorded at ₹48,344 crore, the second-largest revenue-earning department after registrations.

717 TASMAC liquor shops near schools, temples, and bus stands to be shut down

By May 2026, Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay wasted no time shaking things up. One of his first big moves, he shut down 717 TASMAC liquor shops near schools, temples, and bus stands. He also clamped down on underage drinking, setting the legal age at 21 and insisting on ID checks. There’s talk about closing the shops earlier, by 8 pm, but that’s still on the table.

Vijay didn’t just jump into policy changes, he also had to prove he could actually run the government. He faced a confidence vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and came out ahead, winning support from 144 MLAs. That’s a solid win, clearing the majority mark without any drama.

Vijay finally proves majority

His party, TVK, wasn’t alone in backing him. He got help from legislators from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, VCK, AMMK, and even a breakaway group from the AIADMK led by SP Velumani.

After the trust vote, Vijay made it clear that his government would stay secular and move fast, his own words, “with the speed of a horse.” He also said all the welfare programs from previous governments would stick around under his watch. So, no big surprises for people counting on state support.

ALSO READ: Who Is VD Satheesan? Congress Picks 6 Times Paravur MLA As Next Kerala Chief Minister After UDF’s Big Win

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vijay’s Tough Liquor Rules: After Closing 700 Shops, Tamil Nadu CM Bans Alcohol For People Below 21 Years | Check New Policy
Tags: Tamil Nadu NewsTVK VijayVijay new policyVijay Tamil Nadu CM

RELATED News

Census 2027 Self-Enumeration in Uttar Pradesh: How to Apply, Login and Submit Data

How To Reach Noida Jewar Airport By Public Transport From Delhi, Noida-Greater Noida and Ghaziabad: Metro, Bus Routes and Travel Time

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 14.05.2026, Sambad Dear Star 1 PM Thursday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 54L 25606

Who Is VD Satheesan? Congress Picks 6 Times Paravur MLA As Next Kerala Chief Minister After UDF’s Big Win

Air India Cancels 400 International Flights Amid Iran-US Tensions; Check UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund

LATEST NEWS

Vijay’s Tough Liquor Rules: After Closing 700 Shops, Tamil Nadu CM Bans Alcohol For People Below 21 Years | Check New Policy

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today: Romance , Emotions And Deep Connections Take Centre Stage .

Adani Enterprises Skyrockets 8%: Block Deals, Big Bets & ₹15,000 Cr War Chest Fuel Rally; Is ₹2,700 Just The Beginning?

JSSC ANM Result 2026 Declared at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in: Check JANMCE Scorecard PDF, Shortlisted Candidates List and Document Verification Schedule

‘If You Have Sex With Your Daughter….’: Pakistan Maulana’s Disgusting Remarks Spark Outrage | Watch Viral Video

Petrol Diesel Price Today (May 14, 2026): Fuel Rates Steady Nationwide as Markets Track Global Trends; Check Rates in Your City Now

Dharamshala Weather Today for PBKS vs MI Match: IMD Forecast, AQI, Temperature, Rain Chances & Pitch Conditions at HPCA Stadium

Scorpio Horoscope May 15, 2026: Vrishabha Sankranti Brings Powerful Love, Career And Financial Changes

Cancer Career Horoscope Today (14 May 2026): Growth, Opportunities And Workplace Success Await

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today (13 May, 2026): Venus Brings Confidence, Stability And Positive Energy

Vijay’s Tough Liquor Rules: After Closing 700 Shops, Tamil Nadu CM Bans Alcohol For People Below 21 Years | Check New Policy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vijay’s Tough Liquor Rules: After Closing 700 Shops, Tamil Nadu CM Bans Alcohol For People Below 21 Years | Check New Policy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vijay’s Tough Liquor Rules: After Closing 700 Shops, Tamil Nadu CM Bans Alcohol For People Below 21 Years | Check New Policy
Vijay’s Tough Liquor Rules: After Closing 700 Shops, Tamil Nadu CM Bans Alcohol For People Below 21 Years | Check New Policy
Vijay’s Tough Liquor Rules: After Closing 700 Shops, Tamil Nadu CM Bans Alcohol For People Below 21 Years | Check New Policy
Vijay’s Tough Liquor Rules: After Closing 700 Shops, Tamil Nadu CM Bans Alcohol For People Below 21 Years | Check New Policy

QUICK LINKS