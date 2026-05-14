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Home > Lifestyle News > Why Toranmal and Vagamon Are India’s Best ‘Hidden’ 15°C Escapes This May Weekend

Why Toranmal and Vagamon Are India’s Best ‘Hidden’ 15°C Escapes This May Weekend

Toranmal and Vagamon are emerging as two of India’s best hidden hill station escapes this May, offering cool 15°C weather, scenic landscapes, peaceful surroundings and fewer crowds compared to popular tourist hotspots.

Toranmal and Vagamon are quietly becoming India’s perfect hidden 15°C escapes this May weekend. (Image: AI-generated)
Toranmal and Vagamon are quietly becoming India’s perfect hidden 15°C escapes this May weekend. (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 15:28 IST

As temperatures continue rising across several Indian cities this May, many travellers are now searching for quieter hill destinations that are cooler, less crowded and still untouched by heavy commercial tourism. While places like Manali, Shimla and Ooty remain packed during long weekends, two lesser-known hill stations, Toranmal and Vagamon, are slowly gaining attention as some of India’s best hidden escapes. Sitting amid the Satpura ranges in Maharashtra and the Western Ghats in Kerala, both Toranmal and Vagamon offer cool weather close to 15°C, scenic landscapes, mist-covered hills and peaceful surroundings that feel far away from crowded tourist hotspots. Their calm atmosphere, natural beauty and spiritual significance are now making them attractive destinations for travellers looking for a relaxed summer break this May weekend.

Unlike commercial hill stations filled with traffic and hotel rush, Toranmal and Vagamon still retain a slower pace of life. Their untouched surroundings, cool climate and greenery make them ideal for travellers wanting nature, quiet and fresh mountain air.

Satpura hills and spiritual trails make Toranmal one of Maharashtra’s most peaceful escapes

Located in the Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, Toranmal sits at an elevation of around 1,150 metres in the Satpura Range. Often described as the most prominent hill station in the Khandesh region, Toranmal is known for its cool weather, dense greenery and peaceful atmosphere during the monsoon and summer months. One of the biggest attractions in Toranmal is the famous Gorakhnath Temple, which becomes a major pilgrimage centre during Mahashivratri. Thousands of devotees from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat travel barefoot for days to attend the annual yatra at the temple.

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Apart from its spiritual importance, Toranmal also attracts visitors because of natural spots like Yashwant Lake, Kamal Talao filled with lotus flowers, Khadki Point and Sita Khai viewpoint. These locations offer panoramic valley views and cool breezes that make Toranmal an ideal weekend retreat away from city heat. The hill station can be reached through Shahada and is connected through Nandurbar Railway Station, located around 76 km away. Nashik is roughly 305 km from Toranmal.

Vagamon’s tea plantations, rolling meadows and misty hills create a different kind of mountain getaway

While Toranmal offers rugged Satpura beauty, Vagamon in Kerala presents a completely different hill station experience shaped by tea plantations, grass-covered valleys and mist-filled mountains. Located in the Idukki and Kottayam districts along the Western Ghats, Vagamon is around 25 km east of Erattupetta. One of Vagamon’s biggest modern attractions is the Vagamon Glass Bridge, currently known as the longest cantilever glass bridge in India. The area is also famous for its untouched natural environment and cooler temperatures during summer.

Interestingly, Vagamon remained largely unexplored for centuries. Although the British had plantations in the region earlier, it became more widely known only after Walter Duncan and Company began tea plantations there in 1926. During the 1930s, more plantations expanded across the region, and migration into Vagamon increased after the 1940s from Travancore and Madras regions.

Why are both destinations becoming popular alternatives to crowded hill stations

Travellers are increasingly looking beyond crowded tourist destinations, and that shift is helping places like Toranmal and Vagamon gain popularity. Both hill stations offer cool temperatures, peaceful landscapes and nature-focused experiences without the heavy commercialisation seen in larger tourist hubs. For wildlife and nature lovers, Toranmal Wildlife Sanctuary is considered especially enjoyable during January, February, October, November and December because of favourable weather conditions. Meanwhile, Vagamon continues attracting visitors for its tea estates, mountain views and quiet atmosphere.

As travel trends move toward hidden and less-explored destinations, Toranmal and Vagamon are emerging as two of India’s most refreshing 15°C escapes this May weekend for travellers wanting cool weather, scenic beauty and a break from overcrowded tourist spots.

Also Read: Leh Ladakh & Spiti Valley Road Trip Guide 2026: Best Time To Visit, Highway Updates, Weather, Routes & Travel Tips For Summer 2026

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Why Toranmal and Vagamon Are India’s Best ‘Hidden’ 15°C Escapes This May Weekend
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Why Toranmal and Vagamon Are India’s Best ‘Hidden’ 15°C Escapes This May Weekend

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Why Toranmal and Vagamon Are India’s Best ‘Hidden’ 15°C Escapes This May Weekend
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