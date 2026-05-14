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Home > Middle east > Dubai (UAE) to India Gold Limit 2026: How Much Gold Can You Bring Duty-Free? Customs Rules for Men, Women and Children Explained

Dubai (UAE) to India Gold Limit 2026: How Much Gold Can You Bring Duty-Free? Customs Rules for Men, Women and Children Explained

Dubai (UAE) to India Gold Limit 2026: India’s 2026 baggage rules allow eligible travellers from Dubai to bring 20g gold duty-free for men and 40g for women, while larger quantities require customs declaration and duty payment.

gold price announced
gold price announced

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 16:12 IST

People who are flying from Dubai to India still like to buy gold because it’s often cheaper in the United Arab Emirates than in India.. People who are going to India should know that the rules about carrying gold into India have changed this year. The new rules for bags and luggage say that India now has a limit on how gold jewellery you can bring in and this limit is based on how much the gold weighs, not how much it is worth. The people who check what you are bringing into the country at the airports are being very careful now because India has increased the tax on importing gold to 15 percent. So people who are travelling from Dubai to India need to know how gold they can bring with them without having to pay any extra money. The rules say that men, women and children can bring an amount of gold from Dubai to India without paying any tax. Gold is still a thing for people to buy when they are travelling from Dubai to India. People like to buy gold in Dubai because the price of gold in the UAE’s often lower than the price of gold in India. Now people need to know about the rules for bringing gold into India. The new rules are important, for people who are flying from Dubai to India with gold. Gold is something that people like to bring with them when they travel from Dubai to India.

Latest Duty-Free Gold Limit From Dubai To India

According to India’s updated Baggage Rules 2026, eligible passengers can bring the following quantity of gold jewellery without paying customs duty:

Women

Men

  • Up to 20 grams of gold jewellery duty-free

Children

  • No separate duty-free jewellery allowance under the new rules

The allowance applies only to personal gold jewellery like chains, bangles, earrings and rings. Gold bars, biscuits and coins are not included in the duty-free category.

How Much Money Worth Of Gold Can You Carry?

Based on current May 2026 gold prices:

Gold Price In Dubai Today

  • 22K Gold: Around AED 525 per gram
  • 24K Gold: Around AED 565 per gram

Gold Price In India Today

  • 24K Gold: Around ₹16,200 per gram
  • 22K Gold: Around ₹14,850 per gram

Actual Gold Value Allowed Duty-Free

For Men – 20 Grams Gold

If a man carries 20 grams of gold jewellery from Dubai:

  • Approx Dubai value: AED 10,500
  • Approx Indian value: ₹3 lakh to ₹3.25 lakh

This is the approximate amount of gold jewellery a male passenger can bring duty-free.

For Women – 40 Grams Gold

If a woman carries 40 grams of gold jewellery from Dubai:

  • Approx Dubai value: AED 21,000
  • Approx Indian value: ₹6 lakh to ₹6.5 lakh

This is the approximate amount of gold jewellery a female passenger can bring duty-free.

Important Stay Abroad Rule

Passengers can claim the duty-free jewellery allowance only if:

  • They stayed abroad continuously for more than 1 year

If someone stayed abroad:

  • More than 6 months but less than 1 year,
    they can still bring gold into India, but customs duty must be paid.

Maximum Gold Allowed Into India

Indian travellers returning from Dubai can legally bring:

  • Up to 1 kilogram of gold

But:

  • It must be declared at customs
  • Import duty must be paid

This includes:

  • Gold jewellery
  • Gold bars
  • Gold coins
  • Gold bullion

New 2026 Customs Rules Benefit UAE Travellers

India has also increased the general duty-free baggage allowance for travellers.

Passengers can now bring goods worth:

  • Up to ₹75,000 duty-free under baggage rules

The government has also shifted gold rules mainly toward:

  • Weight-based checking instead of value-based checking

Documents You Should Carry

Passengers bringing gold from Dubai should keep:

  • Gold purchase invoice
  • Purity certificate
  • Passport
  • Boarding pass
  • Proof of stay abroad

Final Update For UAE Travellers

As of May 2026:

Men Can Carry

  • 20 grams duty-free
  • Approx value: ₹3 lakh+

Women Can Carry

  • 40 grams duty-free
  • Approx value: ₹6 lakh+

Anything above this limit:

  • Must be declared
  • Customs duty must be paid

Travellers flying from Dubai to India should carefully follow the latest customs rules because airport checks have become much stricter after the increase in gold import duty.

Important Stay Abroad Rule

People who travel can buy duty- jewellery in India if they have been out of the country for more than one year at a time.

If someone goes abroad and stays for than six months but less, than one year they can still bring gold into India they just have to pay the customs duty that applies to the gold.

Maximum Gold Allowed Into India

Indian passengers returning from Dubai can legally bring up to 1 kilogram of gold after paying customs duty and declaring it properly at customs. This includes:

  • Gold jewellery

  • Gold coins

  • Gold bars

  • Gold bullion

Gold Import Duty Updated Today

India increased gold import tariffs from 6% to 15% in May 2026. The new duty includes:

  • 10% Basic Customs Duty

  • 5% Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC)

This increase has made imported gold more expensive and customs enforcement stricter at airports.

New 2026 Customs Rules Benefit UAE Travellers

The government of India changed the baggage rules. Now people who travel to India from countries can bring more things without paying extra money. India’s new rules say that people can bring things worth up to seventy five thousand rupees without paying any fees. The government also changed the rules about bringing gold into the country. They used to look at how much the gold was worth. Now they mostly care about how much it weighs. They got rid of the rules about how much jewellery is allowed. India  new rules are mostly, about the weight of the gold not the value of it.

Gold Coins And Bars Rules

Gold coins, biscuits and bars are items. They do not qualify for the jewellery duty- allowance.

You must declare these items, at customs. This rule applies even if you have a quantity.

Documents You Should Carry

Passengers bringing gold from Dubai should keep:

  • Purchase invoice

  • Purity certificate

  • Passport

  • Boarding pass

  • Proof of stay abroad

What Happens If You Don’t Declare Gold?

Passengers carrying excess undeclared gold may face:

  • Heavy penalties

  • Seizure of gold

  • Airport questioning

  • Legal action under customs laws

Indian customs authorities have recently increased checks on gold smuggling due to the higher import duty.

Final Update For UAE Travellers

As of today women can bring 40 grams and men can bring 20 grams of gold jewellery from Dubai to India without paying any duty under the 2026 baggage rules.

If you have more than that you must declare it. Pay the customs duty.

The taxes, on importing gold have recently gone up a lot. If you are travelling you should be careful and follow the customs rules.

This is to avoid getting penalties or having your jewellery taken away at airports.

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Dubai (UAE) to India Gold Limit 2026: How Much Gold Can You Bring Duty-Free? Customs Rules for Men, Women and Children Explained
Tags: Dubai gold jewellery rulesDubai to India gold limitduty-free gold Indiagold import duty IndiaIndia airport customs rulesIndia customs gold allowanceUAE gold rules 2026

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