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Home > Entertainment News > Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Collection: Siddharth Gupta’s Devotional Drama Sees Steady Growth

Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Collection: Siddharth Gupta’s Devotional Drama Sees Steady Growth

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart may not have started like a blockbuster but its emotional stories and spiritual themes are helping it gain a loyal audience. With people talking about it and steady ticket sales the movie is slowly making its place among other mythology-inspired movies, in Indian cinema.

Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Collection Siddharth Guptas Devotional Drama Sees Steady Growth (Photo Credit - X)
Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Collection Siddharth Guptas Devotional Drama Sees Steady Growth (Photo Credit - X)

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 16:21 IST

The movie Krishnavataram Part 1, The Heart is doing well at the box office this month. Even though it did not start very strong people are going to see it because they hear things about it from their friends and family. The film has a lot of stories and scenes that are inspired by mythology, which people really like. The main actor, Siddharth Gupta plays the role of Lord Krishna and people who want to watch culturally rooted movies are really connecting with it. As more and more people go to see the movie it is becoming a topic of discussion among people who love devotional films and those who analyze the film industry.

How Much Money Has Krishnavataram Part 1 Made So Far?

The director of the movie Hardik Gajjar says that Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart has made around ₹12 crore in India within its week. The movie started slow. It got more and more popular as people saw it and liked it. They talked about it on media, which helped the film gain more attention.

The movie did not make a lot of money on its day but it did better over the weekend. On its Sunday the movie made around ₹8.5 crore, which is a really good sign that people are interested in it.

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People Are Talking About The Movie

Unlike some movies that do well only on their first day Krishnavataram Part 1 is doing well because people are recommending it to each other. The films stories and spiritual themes, which are inspired by the life of Lord Krishna are really liked by the audience.

Many people have said online that they love the movies visuals and the way it presents mythology. Some people have even said that it is an exciting devotional movie experience for younger people.

Siddharth Gupta Is Getting Attention For His Role As Lord Krishna

One of the things people are talking about is Siddharth Guptas performance as Lord Krishna. The actor, who was earlier known for his role in the music video Vaaste is now being praised for his acting in the movie.

People really like that the filmmakers chose a face for the role of Lord Krishna, which makes the character feel different from how he is usually portrayed on television.

The Movie Is Now Tax-Free In Uttar Pradesh

The movie got some good news when the government of Uttar Pradesh said that Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart would be tax-free in the state. This happened after the Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath watched the movie at a screening.

People who analyze the film industry think that this will help the movie do better in North India especially among families and people who like devotional movies.

Can The Movie Keep Doing Well At The Box Office?

The movie is still making an amount of money and more and more people are talking about it online. People in the film industry think that the movies spiritual themes and appeal to families could help it keep making money in the coming days.

Since Krishnavataram Part 1 is the part of a trilogy how well it does will decide how excited people are for the next parts of the series.

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Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Collection: Siddharth Gupta’s Devotional Drama Sees Steady Growth
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Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Collection: Siddharth Gupta’s Devotional Drama Sees Steady Growth

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Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Collection: Siddharth Gupta’s Devotional Drama Sees Steady Growth
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