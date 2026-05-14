Imperial College London announces STEMathon 3.0, calling India’s most ambitious students to solve real world challenges

New Delhi [India], May 14: STEMathon brings together some of India’s brightest young minds, challenging them to apply their STEM learning to real-world issues. The programme inspires independent thinking, collective problem solving, and innovation rooted in science and technology. Guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it nurtures the next generation of innovators poised to make a meaningful global impact.

Imperial College London stands among the world’s most prestigious universities, consistently ranked within the global top ten for its excellence in science, engineering, medicine, and business. With a heritage of over a century of pioneering research and a reputation for translating ideas into tangible breakthroughs, Imperial has shaped fields from artificial intelligence and climate science to sustainable energy and healthcare innovation. Through STEMathon, this expertise is brought directly to Indian classrooms, offering students an authentic opportunity to experience Imperial’s approach to inquiry and creativity and collective thinking.

The 2025 edition of STEMathon drew participation from over 99 teams representing some of India’s most respected schools. Their solutions addressed challenges in sustainability, healthcare, energy efficiency, and technology-driven development demonstrating the competition’s growing influence and the remarkable potential of India’s young innovators.

Building on this momentum, the 2026 STEMathon will culminate in a grand finale in Mumbai from 20th to 22nd November. The top teams will present their projects before an expert panel and engage directly with Imperial faculty, bridging global academic insight with practical experience.

The competition welcomes students from Grades 10 to 12 enrolled in CBSE, ICSE, IB, and Cambridge boards across India. With registrations now open for the 2026 edition, Imperial’s Schools STEMathon continues to expand its reach, empowering the scientists, engineers, and thinkers of tomorrow to confront global challenges and contribute solutions that reflect both local ingenuity and world-class scientific values.

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