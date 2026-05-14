Tasveer Hosts the Only Official South Asian Panel on the Main Stage of Cannes Du Marche

Panel to bring together leading voices across film, technology, and programming on the Cannes main stage

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: Tasveer, the Academy Award-recognized platform at the forefront of South Asian storytelling, is making history at Cannes. On May 19, 2026 at 12:00 PM, Tasveer will take the main stage at the Marché du Film with “Reimagining Global Pathways and Financing for Stories That Travel” the only official South Asian event at the world’s most prestigious film festival. This is not just a panel. It is a declaration that South Asian cinema belongs at the center of the global conversation. Bringing together trailblazers from cinema, technology, and film markets, the session will ignite a bold new dialogue on international co-production, financing, and the transformative role of AI in scaling culturally rooted storytelling across borders.

Moderated by Rita Meher, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Tasveer, the panel brings together a powerhouse lineup: Arathi Sethumadhavan, User Research Scientist, Technology & Society at Google; Anjana Gopakumar, Co-Founder and Executive Director of South Stack Studios; and Guneet Monga Kapoor, Academy Award-winning producer, Founder of Sikhya Entertainment and Jaime Otero, VP of Partnerships at Parrot Analytics. Together, they represent the creative, technological, and entrepreneurial forces reshaping what South Asian cinema can achieve on the world stage.

Sponsored by Google and Shivam Gupta Casting, the session marks a pivotal moment, where the creative power of South Asian storytelling meets the technology and industry infrastructure to take it global.

South Asian cinema is no longer waiting for a seat at the table, it is building its own. The panel will tackle the urgent questions facing the next generation of filmmakers: How do you access global financing and distribution networks? How do you forge co-production partnerships that actually move projects forward? And how is AI changing the game for independent creators working across languages, cultures, and markets?

Expect sharp, unfiltered conversation on: independent storytelling in the global marketplace; breaking open international co-production and financing pathways; AI as a creative and economic force in film production; winning festival and market strategies that get projects noticed; and building the kind of global industry networks that last.

Rita Meher, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Tasveer, said, “At Tasveer, our vision has always been to inspire social change through thought-provoking South Asian films, art, and storytelling. As global audiences increasingly seek authentic, diverse narratives, it is imperative that South Asian voices are not only represented but are shaping the discourse. This panel is a step towards redefining global pathways where creators, platforms, and technology converge to unlock new opportunities, challenge stereotypes, and position South Asian cinema as a powerful force in the international cultural landscape.”

Arathi Sethumadhavan, User Research Scientist at Google, added, “We are at an inflection point where AI is not just enhancing creativity but fundamentally reshaping the economics and accessibility of filmmaking. In markets like South Asia, where scale and diversity are unmatched, AI is enabling faster production cycles, multilingual storytelling, and new forms of experimentation. The opportunity now is to ensure these technologies are used responsibly, augmenting creators, expanding access, and enabling more culturally nuanced stories to travel globally.”

Guneet Monga Kapoor, Academy Award-winning producer and founder of Sikhya Entertainment, said, “We are witnessing a decisive shift where authentic, culturally rooted stories are no longer peripheral but central to the global content landscape. For South Asian cinema, the opportunity lies in building stronger co-production frameworks and trusting stories that are deeply local yet universally human. Platforms like this are critical in connecting creators with the right partners, capital, and markets, ensuring that powerful stories are not limited by geography, but are positioned to travel, compete, and resonate on a truly global stage.”

Tasveer has long been the force opening doors for South Asian creators connecting them to global industry networks, mentorship, and the market access that turns vision into reality. This moment at Cannes is the latest, and most visible, proof of that mission in action.

About Tasveer

Tasveer is a Seattle-based non-profit arts organization committed to amplifying South Asian films, art, and storytelling globally. Driven by a mission to inspire social change through culturally rooted narratives, Tasveer supports filmmakers through its film festival, market initiatives, grants, and year-round programming. By providing mentorship, industry access, and global platforms, Tasveer enables creators to take projects from development to international distribution, while championing underrepresented voices and fostering cross-cultural exchange.

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