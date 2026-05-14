Vijay’s Big Move: Tamil Nadu Hikes DA For Government Employees | Check Details

TAMIL NADU DA HIKE: The DA for government employees and teachers in Tamil Nadu has been raised by C. Joseph Vijay, who is the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The hike will go from the previous 58 percent to 60 percent i.e. a 2% rise, with effect from January 1, 2026. The big move by Vijay will benefit almost 16 lakh government employees, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners in Tamil Nadu. However, this move would cost the government of Tamil Nadu an extra Rs. 1,230 crore per year.

The new decision was preceded by an increase in the DA of central government employees on 22 April by 2%, effective from 1 January 2026, from the Finance Ministry.

The Indian Bank Association followed suit on 2 May and increased the DA of bank employees for the months of May, June, and July 2026, raising salaries for both workers and officers. Consequently, for the salaries ranging between ₹48,000 and ₹1,17,000, the increase in DA will be between ₹435 and ₹1,050.