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Home > Lifestyle News > India’s Passport Seva 2.0: New Rules Every Indian Traveller Should Know Before Flying Abroad

India’s Passport Seva 2.0: New Rules Every Indian Traveller Should Know Before Flying Abroad

India’s Passport Seva 2.0 introduces biometric e-passports, digital data storage, and stricter application rules, while global travel shifts toward biometric border systems and e-arrival cards, making travel more digital and secure.

New Passport rules (Pic: AI Generated)
New Passport rules (Pic: AI Generated)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 16:15 IST

India’s Passport Seva 2.0: Your Passport is Getting a Tech Upgrade: India’s Passport Seva Programme 2.0 is an upgrade to a smarter and more efficient era of travel. The government is quietly phasing out traditional passport formats and replacing them with a more secure, digital-first approach by eliminating unnecessary personal details and moving identity information into encrypted systems and barcodes. With the addition of biometric e-passports, you are essentially getting a tech upgrade to your travel document. The end result is faster immigration, better security, and a smoother journey for Indians travelling abroad. Basically, your passport has been promoted to smart mode.

Major Design Changes in Indian Passports: What’s New in Passport Seva 2.0

  • Residential address removed from passport booklet and stored securely in a digital barcode accessible only to immigration authorities
  • Parents’/guardians’ names no longer printed on the back page to enhance privacy
  • Introduction of biometric e-passports with embedded chips storing personal and biometric data
  • Faster immigration processing enabled through chip-based identity verification at airports
  • New colour-coded classification system introduced for quicker identification of passport categories
  • Overall shift toward a more secure, digital-first passport ecosystem to reduce data exposure and improve efficiency

Stricter Rules for Passport Applications and Eligibility: Key Updates

  • Mandatory government-issued birth certificate as the only proof of date of birth for applicants born on or after October 1, 2023
  • Aim to standardise identity verification and reduce document fraud under the updated system
  • Flexibility introduced for special cases such as single parents, orphans, and individuals like sadhus or sanyasis
  • Alternative naming options allowed, including omitting one parent’s name or using a spiritual guru’s name (with valid documentation)
  • Indian citizens acquiring foreign citizenship can retain their Indian passport as a travel document for up to 90 days
  • After 90 days, mandatory surrender of the Indian passport is required under new citizenship transition rules

Global Travel Rules 2.0: Borders Just Got Smarter (and Slightly Strict)

Digital (and biometric) paper trails are now the way to go for international travel, and old forms are steadily losing the battle. For instance, even exiting India without a PAN and taxable income now requires Form 157. Europe’s Schengen zone has also taken over the biometric frontier, with facial scans and fingerprints replacing traditional passport stamps. France has eased the process by scrapping Airport Transit Visas for Indian travellers. Vietnam is also following suit with e-arrival cards that travellers must fill within 72 hours before arrival. India has joined the bandwagon as well with e-Arrival Cards for OCI holders. Bottom line: your passport is safe, but your data is doing all the travelling now.

Essential Travel Rules: Don’t Let Your Passport Become the Problem

  • Make sure your passport is valid for at least 6 months beyond your return date—because airlines don’t believe in “almost valid”
  • Keep 2–4 blank pages ready, since immigration still loves its stamps and stickers
  • If validity or pages are missing, boarding denial is a very real (and very expensive) surprise
  • Handwritten passports are now officially out of the travel game
  • Old-style booklets with pasted photos are also no longer accepted for international travel
  • The shift is part of India’s push toward machine-readable, digitally secure passports
  • Bottom line: your travel plans can be perfect, but your passport still has the final say

Also Read: Can You Guess How Massive The Reliance Jio IPO really Is? Big Numbers, Bigger Buzz — India’s Biggest Listing Is…

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India’s Passport Seva 2.0: New Rules Every Indian Traveller Should Know Before Flying Abroad
Tags: biometric e-passport IndiaIndia travel rules updateIndian passport rules 2026new passport rules IndiaSchengen EES system

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