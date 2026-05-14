LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Adani 52-week high congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux Adani 52-week high congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux Adani 52-week high congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux Adani 52-week high congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Adani 52-week high congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux Adani 52-week high congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux Adani 52-week high congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux Adani 52-week high congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle News > Digital Detox & Skin: How 48 Hours Without A Phone Can Reset Your Cortisol And Glow

Digital Detox & Skin: How 48 Hours Without A Phone Can Reset Your Cortisol And Glow

Experts say a 48 hour digital detox can help lower cortisol levels, reduce stress, improve sleep quality, and support healthier, glowing skin. Cutting back on screen time may also reduce inflammation, acne flare ups, and signs of fatigue caused by constant digital overstimulation.

AI Generated Image
AI Generated Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 14:59 IST

Today’s technology is so connected that smartphones have become extensions of our bodies, but as experts have increasingly been cautioning, exposure to screens is impacting our attention spans and more. Many dermatologists and health experts today feel that a few days off from digital devices can have a positive effect on stress hormones, sleep cycles and the overall health of the skin. Researchers at the University of Maryland’s School of Medicine believe that 48 hours of no devices, no social media, no scrolling could help reduce cortisol, the body’s main stress hormone, and its related inflammation and acne breakouts, dullness and premature skin ageing. With more hours spent online than ever before, many people are seeking a quick ‘time out’ from technology to get their mental clarity and physical glow back.

What Is Cortisol? 

Cortisol is one of the primary factors that influence the response of the skin to stress. Rising cortisol when in a prolonged state of ‘fight or flight’ in response to constant notifications, workload, doom scrolling or social comparisons on social media. High cortisol levels can lead to an increased production of oil and a decreased barrier function, inflammation and the inability to produce collagen. This is one of the reasons that triggers many people to experience sudden acne breakouts, redness, puffiness, or tired skin during times of stress or when they spend too much time on screens, dermatologists say.

Why Your Body Needs Break?

Prolonged contact with blue light which comes from phones and laptops will result in oxidative stress which leads to greater skin aging symptoms over time. The body needs a digital break because continuous digital exposure leads to exhaustion of both the nervous system and skin. The 48 hour phone detox demonstrates effects which extend beyond skin health. Users who unplug their devices from Unplug report improved sleep patterns and increased calmness without experiencing as many headaches and anxiety symptoms after two days.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Is Sleep Important? 

The period of sleep functions as an essential time for skin repair because skin restoration reaches its peak during this period. The skin appearance improves through better sleep because it leads to increased collagen production and better water retention and skin cell renewal. The users who receive uninterrupted notifications throughout the day will discover their skin health improves when they stop receiving digital alerts. The simple practice of screen avoidance before bedtime will enhance the appearance of your eyes while reducing facial exhaustion symptoms. But experts note it doesn’t have to be a complete ban on technology.

Healthy ‘Boundaries’ You Can Establish

People need to establish healthier device boundaries while they work to decrease their sensory overload. The best method to initiate life changes requires you to select basic behaviors which should include disabling alerts from your phone and refraining from social media usage during meals and turning off your phone at bedtime. Some skin care experts also recommend ‘screen free Sundays’ or detox weekends which include hydration, workouts, and appropriate skin care. Though a 48 hour break doesn’t completely change the face of a skin in an instant, many experts say it can help reset a person’s stress level, boost mental health and contribute to a natural looking glow from the inside.

Also Read: Scorpio Love Horoscope Today: Romance , Emotions And Deep Connections Take Centre Stage .

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Digital Detox & Skin: How 48 Hours Without A Phone Can Reset Your Cortisol And Glow
Tags: cortisoldigital detoxglowing skinhealthy skinmental healthPhone Detoxscreen timeskin carestress reliefwellness

RELATED News

Scorpio Horoscope May 15, 2026: Vrishabha Sankranti Brings Powerful Love, Career And Financial Changes

Cancer Career Horoscope Today (14 May 2026): Growth, Opportunities And Workplace Success Await

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today (13 May, 2026): Venus Brings Confidence, Stability And Positive Energy

Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Devdas’ Saree Look Truly Iconic

Cancer Love Horoscope Today, May 14, 2026: Magical Emotional Conversations May Strengthen Your Bond

LATEST NEWS

Vijay’s Tough Liquor Rules: After Closing 700 Shops, Tamil Nadu CM Bans Alcohol For People Below 21 Years | Check New Policy

Adani Enterprises Skyrockets 8%: Block Deals, Big Bets & ₹15,000 Cr War Chest Fuel Rally; Is ₹2,700 Just The Beginning?

Election Commission Launches SIR Phase-III Across 16 States And 3 UTs, Over 36 Crore Electors To Be Verified

JSSC ANM Result 2026 Declared at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in: Check JANMCE Scorecard PDF, Shortlisted Candidates List and Document Verification Schedule

‘If You Have Sex With Your Daughter….’: Pakistan Maulana’s Disgusting Remarks Spark Outrage | Watch Viral Video

Census 2027 Self-Enumeration in Uttar Pradesh: How to Apply, Login and Submit Data

Petrol Diesel Price Today (May 14, 2026): Fuel Rates Steady Nationwide as Markets Track Global Trends; Check Rates in Your City Now

Dharamshala Weather Today for PBKS vs MI Match: IMD Forecast, AQI, Temperature, Rain Chances & Pitch Conditions at HPCA Stadium

How To Reach Noida Jewar Airport By Public Transport From Delhi, Noida-Greater Noida and Ghaziabad: Metro, Bus Routes and Travel Time

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 14.05.2026, Sambad Dear Star 1 PM Thursday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 54L 25606

Digital Detox & Skin: How 48 Hours Without A Phone Can Reset Your Cortisol And Glow

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Digital Detox & Skin: How 48 Hours Without A Phone Can Reset Your Cortisol And Glow

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Digital Detox & Skin: How 48 Hours Without A Phone Can Reset Your Cortisol And Glow
Digital Detox & Skin: How 48 Hours Without A Phone Can Reset Your Cortisol And Glow
Digital Detox & Skin: How 48 Hours Without A Phone Can Reset Your Cortisol And Glow
Digital Detox & Skin: How 48 Hours Without A Phone Can Reset Your Cortisol And Glow

QUICK LINKS