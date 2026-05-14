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Home > World News > BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting 2026: How Iran Tensions and Global Conflicts Are Shaping Talks In New Delhi

BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting 2026: How Iran Tensions and Global Conflicts Are Shaping Talks In New Delhi

BRICS foreign ministers met in New Delhi amid rising Iran-US tensions, fuel crisis fears, and global economic uncertainty, with India pushing for stability and cooperation among expanded member nations.

Brics 2026, credit: X/Iran_in_India
Brics 2026, credit: X/Iran_in_India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 15:10 IST

A high-level meeting of BRICS foreign minister started in the New Delhi, India on Thursday 14th April 2026. Foreign ministers of Iran and Russia met in New Delhi, where India warned of “considerable flux” with conflict driving economic uncertainty and energy insecurity. The key discussion in the BRICS 2026 is around Iran-US war and fuel crisis are dominating discussion in the two-day high-level gathering. 

What is BRICS?

BRICS is a group of major developing economics seeking to co-ordinate on policies regarding security and economy to amplify the demand of the Global South within International organisations and on issues where the US and European countries has traditionally dominated economically and as well as politically.  

The BRICS stand for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Initaially the organisation was called BRIC but when in 2010 when South Africa joined it it becomes BRICS. 

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In 2023 the organisation extended invitations to Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates after these countries applied for membership. Saudi Arabia has yet to join formally. The organisation also extended to Argentina, but they denied as President Javier Milei elected in December 2023 has campaigned on the promise of bolstering ties with western powers. 

This week’s meeting in New Delhi will bring together the foreign ministers of BRICS countries on a single platform, who are likely to discuss economic cooperation, and their positions on key global issues. 

Why the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting 2026 in New Delhi Is Drawing Global Attention

India holds the BRICS chair this year, was hosting the foreign ministers from the expanded BRICS bloc, which now consists of Islamic Republic of Iran, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, countries at odds over the conflict started by the United States and Israel on 28th February 2026. India’s foreign affair minister S Jaishankar said in his opening speech that “We meet at a time of considerable flux in international relations. Among the foreign ministers attending were Iran’s Abbas Araghchi and Russia’s Sergei Lavrov. 

Jaishankar further said “Ongoing conflicts, economic uncertainties, and challenges in trade, technology, and climate are shaping the global landscape.There is a growing expectation, particularly from emerging markets and developing countries, that BRICS will play a constructive and stabilising role.” 

The conflict in West Asia has disrupted Gulf shipping routes and the Strait of Hormuz continue to drive volatility in oil and gas markets, increasing pressure on energy-importing states, including India. 

How Iran Tensions and West Asia Conflicts Are Dominating BRICS Discussions

The ongoing BRICS meeting in New Delhi is being heavily dominated by the ongoing tension in West Aisa, particularly in Iran. The attendance of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi marks Tehran’s first major diplomatic outreach since the conflict has started, with Iran urging India to play an “independent role” in brokering peace. 

A major conflict in the BRICS bloc is the Iran-UAE rivalry, which has already derailed consensus at a previous April meeting, leaving it without a joint statement. Iran’s deputy FM has blamed the UAE for blocking BRICS agreement on the conflict. 

Which Countries Are Attending the BRICS 2026 Meeting and What Are Their Positions? 

The countries which are attending the BRICS 2026 in New Delhi are as follows: 

Category 

Countries 

Position & Priority 

Founding Members 

India (Host) 

Advocates for Reformed Multilateralism and a more inclusive UN Security Council. Priorities include digital health, MSME cooperation, and counterterrorism. 

 

China 

Focuses on global infrastructure (Belt and Road synergy) and high-level economic integration, despite ongoing border sensitivities with the host. 

 

Russia 

Priorities include strengthening intra-bloc trade to bypass Western financial systems and solidifying security ties within the Global South. 

 

Brazil 

Championing climate finance and global governance reform, building on the “Rio Declaration” legacy. 

 

South Africa 

Emphasizes African regional stability and inclusive economic growth within the continent. 

Expanded Members 

Iran 

Seeking strategic realignment and closer security cooperation with Eastern powers to counter diplomatic isolation. 

 

UAE 

Focuses on energy security, financial technology, and leveraging its role as a global logistics hub. 

 

Egypt 

Priorities center on public health, specifically tuberculosis research, and securing food supply chains. 

 

Ethiopia 

Aiming sovereign development and infrastructure support to stabilize its domestic economy. 

 

Indonesia 

Focuses on maritime cooperation and acting as a bridge between ASEAN and the BRICS+ framework. 

 

India’s Role as BRICS Chair 2026: Can New Delhi Build Consensus Among Members?

India is hosting BRICS for the fourth time. However, this is the most complex diplomatic test yet. The bloc expanded its membership and now it consists of Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the UAE, alongside the core members. The extended members don’t have friendly relations with each other, Iran and UAE are not having good diplomatic relations these days and on other hand Egypt and Ethiopia have a fraught relationship, and Saudi Arabia is a bitter rival of Iran. 

India has also invited French President Macron to use India’s BRICS leadership to foster formal coordination between BRICS and G7, making India as key factor to prevent global fragmentation. 

What the BRICS 2026 Talks Could Mean for Global Economy, Oil Prices and World Politics

The BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi is taking place at a crusial time when Iran-US conflict has disrupted global energy supplies and increased the fuel prices globally. The BRICS members collectively contribute for over 40 per cent of global GDP and around 55 per cent of the world’s population. 

On Energy, PM Modi will be flying to UAE after the BRICS to secure India’s oil supply which portrays how closely the BRICS 2026 is interconnected to global fuel prices. While on the economy and trade, BRICS nations are gearing to shared grain exchange that could control nearly half of the world’s wheat trade and a new payment method has been introduced called mBridge that would let countries trade without using US dollars. 

On a geopolitical end, the association is pushing for a bigger say for developing nations in global institutions. US President Trump has threatened massive 100 per cent tariffs on BRICS countries if they try to replace the dollar. 

BRICS 2025 vs BRICS 2026: Major Shifts of Agenda

Category 

BRICS 2025 (Brazil) 

BRICS 2026 (India) 

Host Country 

Brazil 

India 

Summit Location 

Rio de Janeiro 

New Delhi 

Theme 

“Strengthening Global South Cooperation for a More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance” 

“Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability” 

Overall Tone 

Cooperative, idealistic, development-focused 

Crisis-driven, pragmatic, geopolitically charged 

Top Priority 

Global South solidarity & expansion 

Managing internal divisions & energy security 

Geopolitics 

Mild — no condemnation of Israel or US; de-dollarisation not mentioned 

Dominated by Iran war, UAE–Iran rivalry, West Asia conflict 

Climate Agenda 

Strong — BRICS Climate Leadership Agenda, COP30-linked goals 

Sidelined by conflict and energy crisis 

Finance Focus 

Local currency trade, financial market reform 

Economic resilience, supply chain stability, de-dollarisation pressure from US tariff threats 

Technology 

AI governance, digital cooperation 

Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), ethical AI frameworks 

Health 

Major priority — medicines, vaccines, disease elimination 

Minor focus 

Membership 

Indonesia added; 11 new partner countries welcomed 

Focus on managing tensions from expansion, not adding members 

Key Challenge 

Institutionalising membership process 

Preventing bloc from fracturing over Iran–UAE fault line 

US Factor 

Trump tariff threats in background 

Tariff threats front and centre; 100% tariff warning on BRICS nations 

China’s Role 

Xi Jinping absent; attended via deputy 

Wang Yi absent due to Trump–Xi Beijing summit 

Expected Outcome 

Rio Declaration adopted 

Risk of vague, watered-down joint statement 

 

Also Read: Xi Jinping’s Big Warning To Trump: Taiwan Issue Can Bring US-China To Clashes

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