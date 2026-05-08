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Home > World News > Iran Launches Missiles, Drones On UAE Amid War With US; 3 Injured

Iran Launches Missiles, Drones On UAE Amid War With US; 3 Injured

Tensions in the US-Iran war escalated after Iran launched missiles and drones at US warships while UAE air defences intercepted fresh aerial threats.

Iran launches missiles, drones at UAE (IMAGE: X)
Iran launches missiles, drones at UAE (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 20:33 IST

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Iran Launches Missiles, Drones On UAE Amid War With US; 3 Injured

US-IRAN WAR: Iran’s navy fired missiles and drones at US warships in retaliation, hitting at the USS Truxtun and USS Mason, according to the UAE Defence Ministry, injuring three individuals. A total of thirteen fatalities were recorded in the country since the beginning of the war between the US/Israel and Iran that started on February 28. This move came after US forces targeted two Iranian-flagged oil tankers that tried to break the US blockade. According to US Central Command, they used precision munitions to hit the smokestacks of the M/T Sea Star III and the M/T Sevda as the tankers approached an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman. Both ships are now disabled and have stopped moving toward Iran.

UAE Intercepts Iranian Missiles And Drones As Gulf Airspace Faces Major Disruptions

Meanwhile, the UAE’s air defences were busy too. On Thursday, they intercepted two ballistic missiles and three drones that Iran launched, according to the country’s defence ministry. Three people were hurt in the attack, raising the total number of injuries in the UAE to 230 since what officials are calling “the blatant Iranian attacks” began.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump stated that American troops had sunk three Iranian drones that attacked three US navy destroyers as they sailed through the Strait of Hormuz, and that Tehran would face “harsher” consequences if it failed to sign a deal soon. Three World Class American Destroyers have just successfully and safely passed out of the Strait of Hormuz, which is under fire.”

Neither of the three destroyers was damaged in any way, but great damage was done to the Iranian attackers,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Iran’s account of what had happened differed from the U.S. version, which was the reason for the exchange of fire. Tehran’s military command said it was Washington that started the shooting, hitting an Iranian oil tanker, another ship, and that it retaliated with its forces and attacked the American military vessels “immediately. After “finalising its views,” Iran would discuss its position with the Pakistan mediator, the foreign ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, said.

Is UAE Airspace Open?

The situation has also been worsening for the regional aviation with disturbances being observed in UAE airspace. One of the world’s busiest air hubs was put into a “defensive posture” after it tracked massive disruption in UAE airspace caused by missile and drone threats, according to Investigative OSINT platform @HudhudFacts.

UAE air defence systems continued to intercept incoming missiles and drones as the platform said the threats resulted in “significant operational changes.

ALSO READ: Who Is Jan Koum And What Is His Net Worth In 2026? WhatsApp Founder Donates Rs 18,900,000,000 To Jerusalem Hospital

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Iran Launches Missiles, Drones On UAE Amid War With US; 3 Injured

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Iran Launches Missiles, Drones On UAE Amid War With US; 3 Injured
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Iran Launches Missiles, Drones On UAE Amid War With US; 3 Injured
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