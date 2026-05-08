Who Is Jan Koum And What Is His Net Worth In 2026? WhatsApp Founder Donates Rs 18,900,000,000 To Jerusalem Hospital

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport latest india news arshdeep singh Tamil nadu Congress Shakti Kapoor china Bengal Elections Maharashtra crime Bihar education news mamata banerjee Jana Nayagan ABC News Reporter Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 dubai international airport
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Who Is Jan Koum And What Is His Net Worth In 2026? WhatsApp Founder Donates Rs 18,900,000,000 To Jerusalem Hospital

Who Is Jan Koum And What Is His Net Worth In 2026? WhatsApp Founder Donates Rs 18,900,000,000 To Jerusalem Hospital

Jan Koum has donated $200 million to Shaare Zedek Medical Center for a major expansion project. The WhatsApp co-founder, whose net worth is estimated at $17 billion in 2026, is backing a new hospital tower and staff housing initiative.

Jan Koum (IMAGE: X)
Jan Koum (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 18:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Jan Koum And What Is His Net Worth In 2026? WhatsApp Founder Donates Rs 18,900,000,000 To Jerusalem Hospital

In a move that will likely make a big impact on the hospital’s ability to operate in Jerusalem, the co-founder of WhatsApp, Jan Koum, is giving $200 million to Shaare Zedek Medical Centre. The gift, from the Koum Family Foundation, will be used to build a new tower for the hospital that will also feature living quarters for medical personnel. The project is moving forward speedily in the city’s planning bodies, according to sources in Israel’s health system. Currently, Shaare Zedek has approximately 1,000 beds, and the expansion will substantially boost the hospital’s capacity.

WhatsApp’s founder, Jan Koum, makes a massive donation 

The gift, which is valued at about $50 million, is the largest since the $180 million that was given in 2025 by Anat Harlap and Shmuel Harlap to Beilinson Hospital. Private charity has been growing in importance in Israel’s health-care system in general, and in this case, large-scale infrastructure projects in hospitals, especially those that are financed by donors from the United States and Jewish Americans, among others.

Who is Jan Koum? 

Jan Koum is a Ukrainian-American billionaire computer programmer, businessman and co-founder of WhatsApp, the world’s largest mobile messaging service. In 2014, he sold the company to Facebook for $22 billion, and is known for his “rags to riches” story of rising from an immigrant poorster to tech billionaire.

You Might Be Interested In

What is Jan Koum’s net worth in 2026?

As per the Forbes, Jan Koum, the CEO and co-founder of WhatsApp, is believed to have a net worth of $17 billion as of May 2026. His fortune was made from the sale of WhatsApp to Facebook for US$19 billion in 2014.

How is Jan Koum connected with Jerusalem?

Jewish-Ukrainian billionaire Jan Koum, who co-founded WhatsApp, has made a substantial contribution to Jerusalem, notably by investing generously in the city’s health care system and numerous organisations. In addition to the 2026 gift, Koum has been steadfastly involved in initiatives that foster Jewish identity, in particular in Jerusalem. He has also given to the Elad organisation (US fundraising arm) and the Central Fund of Israel, both with programs in Jerusalem. 

ALSO READ: Swindon Council Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Reform UK and Greens Challenge Labour’s 25-Seat Majority Across All 57 Seats

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jan KoumJan Koum net worthJerusalemlatest world newsWhatsApp Founder

RELATED News

Camden Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Labour vs Greens vs Liberal Democrats | Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning

Camden Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Labour vs Greens vs Liberal Democrats | Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning

Havering Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Reform vs Labour- Which Party Won How Many Seats, Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning

Did China Help Pakistan In War Against India? Beijing’s Big Admission On Op Sindoor Anniversary

Swindon Council Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Reform UK and Greens Challenge Labour’s 25-Seat Majority Across All 57 Seats

LATEST NEWS

UAE Expels Pakistani Shia Workers After Loan Repayment Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Agnimitra Paul And Dilip Ghosh: Meet Two Likely Top Contenders For Deputy CM Post As Suvendu Adhikari Named New West Bengal CM

Bank Holiday Calender For May 11-17, 2026: Check RBI State-Wise Banking Schedule, Weekend Rules, ATM, UPI and Online Banking Service Updates | Full Details Here

Gemini Horoscope Today, May 8, 2026: Communication, Confidence and Emotional Balance Take Centre Stage

Suvendu Adhikari Set To Be West Bengal’s New CM: Check Oath Date, Timing, Venue, And Guest List

Mother’s Day 2026: Best Spa, Salon & Wellness Offers Across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai & Hyderabad

Sexual Arousal Or True Love? New Study Drops Bombshell Eyeopener For Daters

EPFO’s Biggest Update Ever: PF Withdrawal via UPI & ATM, Faster Claims and New Pension Rules in 2026

Who Is Sir David Attenborough? Naturalist Turns 100, Life, Career and Legacy Explained

Metagod Creator Launches Spiritual Marketplace Amid India’s E-Commerce Surge

Who Is Jan Koum And What Is His Net Worth In 2026? WhatsApp Founder Donates Rs 18,900,000,000 To Jerusalem Hospital

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Jan Koum And What Is His Net Worth In 2026? WhatsApp Founder Donates Rs 18,900,000,000 To Jerusalem Hospital

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Jan Koum And What Is His Net Worth In 2026? WhatsApp Founder Donates Rs 18,900,000,000 To Jerusalem Hospital
Who Is Jan Koum And What Is His Net Worth In 2026? WhatsApp Founder Donates Rs 18,900,000,000 To Jerusalem Hospital
Who Is Jan Koum And What Is His Net Worth In 2026? WhatsApp Founder Donates Rs 18,900,000,000 To Jerusalem Hospital
Who Is Jan Koum And What Is His Net Worth In 2026? WhatsApp Founder Donates Rs 18,900,000,000 To Jerusalem Hospital

QUICK LINKS