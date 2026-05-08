Swindon Council Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Reform UK and Greens Challenge Labour’s 25-Seat Majority Across All 57 Seats

The Swindon Borough Council election on 7 May 2026 is one of the most consequential votes in the town’s recent political history. All 57 seats are up for election, making this the first time every Borough Council seat has been contested at the same time since 2012. Labour currently holds a 25-seat majority and controls more than 40 wards, with results expected to be announced during the evening of 8 May. Since the last election, four Labour councillors defected to the Green Party, further weakening the ruling group heading into polling day. Reform UK is fielding candidates across all wards and is widely expected to cut deep into Labour’s current lead.



Swindon Council Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Quick Results Table



Party Seats Before Election Seat Change Labour 41 Defending all 57 seats Conservative 15 Challenging across the borough Green 4 (after defections) Targeting growth Reform UK 0 Contesting all wards for first time Liberal Democrats 1 Limited presence



Results declared throughout the evening of 8 May 2026. This page updates as wards report.



Swindon Council Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Labour Defending a Large But Vulnerable Majority



Following the 2024 local elections, Labour held 41 seats overall with a 25-seat majority, having gained nine seats from the Conservatives. However, going into 2026 that position has weakened. In October and November 2025, four sitting Labour councillors crossed the floor to join the Green Party, reducing Labour’s working majority before a single vote was cast. Nationally, Labour’s poll ratings have fallen sharply since 2024. Swindon is a traditional bellwether town, having backed the winning party at every general election since 1997, and a heavy Labour loss here would send a strong signal to Keir Starmer’s government about the mood of working-class voters in English towns.



Swindon Council Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Reform UK Standing in All Wards for the First Time



Reform UK is contesting Swindon Borough Council seats for the first time across every ward in the borough. Nationally, Reform UK went from near-zero local presence in 2022 to polling over 27% by 2026, and Swindon’s mix of working-class estates and outer-town commuter wards fits the profile of areas where Reform has performed best. Wards like Haydon Wick, Penhill and Pinehurst, Walcot, and Rodbourne Cheney are considered the most vulnerable for Labour. Reform’s entry into Swindon local politics for the first time makes this the most unpredictable council election the borough has seen in over a decade.

Swindon Council Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Greens Eye Gains After Labour Defections



The Green Party goes into this election stronger than ever in Swindon. Four Labour councillors, including Repi Begum, Tom Butcher, Ian Edwards, and Rob Heath, joined the Green Party between October and November 2025, giving the party an established base and higher name recognition heading into the vote. Green candidates are standing across the borough, targeting inner-town wards where left-leaning voters disillusioned with Labour may look for an alternative. The Greens will also benefit from the national surge in support under new leader Zack Polanski.

Swindon Council Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Ward Level Results and Winner List



Swindon now has 25 electoral wards following a boundary review completed between 2023 and 2025. There are 10 three-councillor wards, 12 two-councillor wards, and 3 single-councillor wards, totalling 57 seats. The 25 wards are listed below:

Badbury Park, Eldene and Liden, Blunsdon, Broadgreen, Chiseldon and Ridgeway, Covingham and Nythe, Gorse Hill, Haydon Wick, Highworth, Kingshill, Lower Stratton, Lydiard, Freshbrook and Toothill, Old Town and Lawn, Parks, Penhill and Pinehurst, Priory Vale, Queen’s Park, Rodbourne Cheney, Rodbourne Ferndale and Western, Shaw and Westlea, South Marston, St Andrews East, St Andrews West and Tadpole, Upper Stratton, Walcot, Wroughton and Wichelstowe.

Full declared results are published live at swindon.gov.uk/electionresults as each ward declares.

Who Are the Key Candidates in Swindon Council Election 2026?



Jim Robbins, Labour Group Leader and council leader, is the most prominent figure defending Labour’s position across Swindon. Gary Sumner, the Conservative Group Leader, is standing again in Chiseldon and Ridgeway and is a key barometer of whether the Tories can recover lost ground. Labour is standing a candidate in all 57 seats, having run the council since 2023, and is asking residents to vote to continue its administration. Reform UK, the Greens, and the Lib Dems are all fielding candidates widely across the borough.



What Happens Next in Swindon Council?



The Borough Council count takes place on Friday 8 May 2026, with results announced later that day. The Parish Council count follows on Saturday 9 May. Whoever wins control of the council will run Swindon Borough Council for the next four years, overseeing decisions on housing, transport, adult social care, and local planning. If no party secures a majority of 29 or more seats, coalition negotiations will begin. A Reform UK or Conservative surge could topple Labour’s hold on the council for the first time since 2022.

Swindon Council Election: 2024 vs 2026 Comparison



Factor 2024 Election 2026 Election Seats contested 20 (one third) 57 (all seats) Labour seats 41 Defending all 57 Conservative seats 15 Challenging across all wards Reform UK seats 0 Contesting all wards Green seats 1 (before defections) 4 going in (post defections) Overall control Labour (25-seat majority) Result pending Turnout 31% TBC

FAQs



Who won the Swindon Council Election 2026?

Results are being declared on 8 May 2026. Labour entered as the defending party with 41 seats but faces serious challenges from Reform UK, the Greens, and the Conservatives across all 57 seats.

Is Swindon Council under No Overall Control?

Not yet confirmed. Labour currently holds a majority, but heavy losses to Reform UK could push the council into no overall control. A majority requires at least 29 seats.

How many wards are there in Swindon?

There are 25 wards in Swindon, electing a total of 57 councillors. The ward structure includes 10 three-seat wards, 12 two-seat wards, and 3 single-seat wards.

Also Read: East Surrey Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Liberal Democrats Leading With 28 Seats As Conservatives And Reform UK Trail Behind

