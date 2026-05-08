East Surrey Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Liberal Democrats Leading With 28 Seats As Conservatives And Reform UK Trail Behind

The East Surrey Council election on 7 May 2026 is one of the most significant local votes in Surrey’s recent history. This is the inaugural election to a brand new East Surrey Council, created from the merger of Elmbridge, Epsom & Ewell, Mole Valley, Reigate & Banstead, and Tandridge, following the abolition of Surrey County Council. The count is taking place on 8 May 2026, with results expected to be declared in the late afternoon. Pre-election projections by BritainVotes have the Liberal Democrats winning the most seats (28 of 72) but falling short of the 37 needed for an outright majority, meaning no overall control is the likely outcome.

East Surrey Council Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Quick Results Table

Party Seats Projected Seat Change Liberal Democrats 28 New council Independents and Residents 16 New council Conservatives 12 New council Greens 8 New council Reform UK 8 New council Labour 0 to 2 New council

Majority required: 37 seats. Official results pending.

East Surrey Council Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Liberal Democrats Leading but No Majority

The Liberal Democrats are projected to be the largest party on East Surrey Council, picking up around 28 of the 72 seats, predominantly from Mole Valley and Elmbridge. This builds on years of steady gains across Surrey’s commuter belt. The party has been winning over suburban, educated voters who moved away from the Conservatives after Brexit. However, falling short of 37 seats means the Lib Dems will need to form a coalition or minority administration to govern when the council formally begins operations in April 2027.

East Surrey Council Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Conservatives Struggling in Former Stronghold

The Conservatives are projected to take around 12 seats, primarily in southern rural wards covering Mole Valley and parts of Reigate and Banstead. This is a dramatic drop for a party that dominated Surrey politics for decades. They face pressure from the Liberal Democrats in the west and from Reform UK in Leave-voting eastern areas. In the 2024 General Election, Reform UK’s candidate in the East Surrey parliamentary constituency took 17% of the vote, signalling a real threat to the Conservative base in the area.

East Surrey Council Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Reform UK Targeting Tandridge Wards

Reform UK is projected to win around 8 seats, performing best in Tandridge, where the party is expected to draw strong support from Leave-leaning communities. Nationally, Reform UK went from near-zero local presence in 2022 to polling over 27% nationally by 2026, making the party a genuine force even in southern English councils. East Surrey is one of the first tests of whether that momentum extends into mixed commuter-belt territory.

East Surrey Council Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Ward Level Results and Winner List

72 seats across 36 wards are being contested, with each ward returning 2 councillors. The 36 wards cover five areas: Elmbridge (9 wards), Epsom and Ewell (9 wards), Mole Valley (6 wards), Reigate and Banstead (7 wards), and Tandridge (5 wards). Full declared results will be published at surreylgrhub.gov.uk once all wards declare later today.

Who Are the Key Candidates in East Surrey Council Election 2026?

Claire Coutinho, the Conservative MP for East Surrey and former Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, is the most prominent political figure in the area. Reform UK is fielding candidates in every ward, while the Lib Dems are led by experienced incumbents from Mole Valley. Local Residents’ Associations and Independents are projected to form the second largest group with around 16 seats, particularly strong in Epsom and Ewell.

What Happens Next in East Surrey Council?

Councillors elected in May 2026 will initially sit on a shadow authority, with the transition to full powers expected by 1 April 2027, when all existing Surrey councils will be dissolved. The new council will hold its first formal meeting on 20 or 21 May 2026, where group leaders will be decided and any necessary coalitions formed. The main focus will then be budget setting and planning the delivery of all local services across the five former districts.

East Surrey Council: 2021 Surrey County Council vs 2026 Comparison

Factor 2021 (County Council) 2026 (New Unitary Council) Seats contested Around 36 divisions 72 seats across 36 wards Largest party Conservative Lib Dems (projected) Conservative seats Majority Around 12 Lib Dem seats Around 10 to 12 Around 28 Reform UK 1 seat Around 8 Overall control Conservative majority No overall control

FAQs

Who won the East Surrey Council Election 2026? Official results are expected late afternoon on 8 May 2026. The Liberal Democrats are projected to win the most seats but not an outright majority.

Is East Surrey Council under No Overall Control? Yes, based on projections. No single party is expected to reach the 37-seat threshold needed for a majority.

How many wards are there in East Surrey? East Surrey Council has 36 wards, each returning 2 councillors, for a total of 72 seats. A party needs at least 37 seats for a majority.

Also Read: UK Election Results Live: Reform Vs Labour Performance – Who Won How Many Seats? Check Party-Wise Breakdown