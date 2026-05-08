UK Election Results Live: Reform Vs Labour Performance – Who Won How Many Seats? Check Party-Wise Breakdown

UK Election Results: Early results from nationwide local elections in the United Kingdom on Friday dealt a huge blow to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, while the hard-right Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, a known ally of Donald Trump, made strong gains. While counting is still underway, the early trends are showing that Labour is facing widespread losses and Reform UK is making substantial inroads across traditional strongholds. The results are expected to intensify political pressure on Starmer, whose leadership is already facing internal scrutiny.

What PM Keir Starmer Said About UK Election Results

Acknowledging the scale of the setback, Keir Starmer admitted the results were difficult for his party.

“These results hurt and were very tough,” he said, while firmly ruling out stepping down.

“Tough days like this don’t weaken my resolve to deliver the change that I promised,” Starmer added, reaffirming his commitment to continue in office despite growing political pressure.

What Reform UK Chief Nigel Farage Said About The Results

Labour’s losses and Reform UK’s gains had been widely anticipated by polling trends, coming just two years after Starmer led Labour to a sweeping victory in the 2024 general election. The party has effectively displaced Labour in several areas, including Hartlepool, once considered a secure Labour stronghold.

Reform leader Nigel Farage described the results as a turning point in British politics.

He said they represent a “truly historic shift” across the United Kingdom and claimed that Labour is being “wiped out” in key areas.

Reform UK Vs Labour Party: Party-wise Number Of Seats Won

By 9am local time (06:00 GMT), early figures highlighted a steep decline for Labour alongside gains for Reform UK.

Reform UK: 398

Labour: 253

Conservative: 256

Liberal Democrats: 249

Green Party: 51

Independents: 22

Scotland Election Results

In Scotland, voters elected 129 members to the Scottish Parliament. According to the Electoral Commission, polling day proceeded smoothly overall.

Counting began at 09:00 across the country. The first results are expected around lunchtime, with the complete picture likely to be clear by teatime.

Wales Election Results

In Wales, voters elected 96 members to the Senedd on Thursday. Counting is currently in progress. Officials expect the first results to be declared around lunchtime, with a full outcome anticipated by the evening.

The results will determine which party or coalition takes control of governance in Wales.

Also Read: UK Election Results 2026 LIVE: Who Won Election Yesterday? A Look At Numbers So Far